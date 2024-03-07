AI-equipped PCs debut at Commart Comtech, expected to boost Thai consumer spending

Photo courtesy of Varuth Hirunyatheb

The recent Commart Comtech IT event, organised by Arip, has brought together AI-equipped computers from leading brands, such as Asus, Acer, MSi, Lenovo and HP, for the first time in Thailand. The event, which started on Thursday and continues through Sunday at Bitec Bangna, is expected to upturn the downturn in consumer spending witnessed in the initial two months of the year, according to Pornchai Jantarasupasang, deputy general manager of Arip.

“We expect sales revenue of 3 billion baht, the same as the previous event,” said Pornchai. The highlight of the event is the range of AI-equipped PCs that boast new notebook models with AI chips and hybrid-core processors. A special mention goes to Thermaltake’s Hydrangea computer, a technology showcased at the 2024 CES trade show in Las Vegas.

However, Somyot Chaowalit, chief executive of JIB Computer Group Co, revealed that the PC market had contracted by 5% YoY in the first two months of this year, mirroring the subdued economy. He noted that the government’s Easy E-Receipt scheme, offering tax rebates of up to 50,000 baht (US$1,407) to those ineligible for the digital wallet handout, prevented a further slump in the PC market. The scheme ran from January 1 to February 15.

“Several brands launched AI-equipped PCs at Commart to woo early adopters, with prices slightly exceeding 30,000 baht (US$844),” stated Somyot, adding that more brands are expected to launch AI-equipped PCs in the latter half of the year. To encourage purchases, some PC makers are offering around a 10% discount on all their products at Commart. He predicted that gaming PCs would continue to be the best-sellers, given gamers’ needs to upgrade their components and often purchase replacements within a two-year cycle.

On the other hand, Kasame Srilertchaipanij, vice-president for marketing at IT City Plc, said that the majority of PCs, priced average between 15,000-20,000 baht (US$422-563), should be less affected by the slowing economy. He pointed out that notebooks and desktop PCs costing more than 40,000 baht (US$1,126) are the ones under pressure. However, he noted a rise in the proportion of female gamers to 30%, leading to the creation of more customised PCs that feature fashion/lifestyle gaming accessories and a computer case, reported Bangkok Post.