Looking for the best online shopping experience or store for purchasing the newest IT equipment like smartphones, Apple products, or notebooks? In Thailand, it can be hard to figure out which IT stores offer the best services, in addition to the best technology at the right prices. Moreover, as many stores can seem legitimate, their reliability can only be seen after purchasing, leading some customers to deal with the fallout over buying cheaper versions of the real thing.

Thus, it’s best to shop at dedicated IT stores or larger chain shopping centres that sell a variety of other things. Understandably, IT stores are dedicated to technology and can help you with advice on which product to buy. Nevertheless, larger shopping chains provide a sense of security in their return and exchange policies, along with offering reputable brands. Above all, look no further, as here we have narrowed it down to the top 5 IT stores in Thailand.

5 Best IT Stores in Thailand

Best of Thailand’s IT stores, listed below.

1. Banana IT

This technology chain store has 600 branches nationwide, and therefore, is dedicated solely to anything IT. Consequently, upon walking in, customers will almost indefinitely get their own personal assistant to help them find what they need. Thus, the number of employees at each store offers an unique shopping experience. In addition, shoppers can see a wide variety of things in which to browse and test out, including smartphones, and notebooks. Furthermore, the company offers an easy, 7 day return and refund policy. Customers are also able to purchase items online for pickup in a store nationwide, as well as having items delivered within 3 hours if in the Bangkok vicinity. In addition, if you purchase something that is over 3,000 baht, the company will ship it to you for free.

The company undoubtedly offers specific, in-demand products like Apple, the latest versions of notebooks, and a plethora of accessories. Want to also build your own gaming computer? Banana IT can absolutely do it based upon your preferences. Bring your plans to a store or you can build a computer online as well. The company also offers internet network services and router set ups as well as health and fitness machinery.

Locations: Bangkok, nationwide

BANGKOK: 549/1 Sanphawut Rd., Bangna Tai, Bangna, Bangkok 10260, Thailand

Website: https://www.bnn.in.th/

Contact Info:

BANGKOK: +66 (0)2-017-7770

LINE@: @iCarethailand

Facebook page: iCarethailandService

2. Power buy

Power buy rightfully describes itself as being Thailand’s largest electronics retailer, offering more gadgets than any other shop in Thailand. With over 80 stores in operation nationwide, it also boasts some of the largest selection of technology and electrical appliances. Each store undoubtedly features over 200 major electronics brands to fit your lifestyle. Apple iPhones, notebooks, smartphones, digital TV’s, Smart TV’s and other electronics are definitely at your fingertips upon wandering into Power buy. The store also offers a wide range of household electronics such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, fans, and even wine coolers.

Alas, looking for something else? PowerBuy absolutely has you covered by offering GPS devices, monitors, projectors, and DSLR cameras. Additionally, the store offers office equipment such as printers, fax machines, and home phone lines. But, if you don’t want to physically shop in a store – don’t worry – PowerBuy also has an online store that is quite popular. The company has clearly taken the physical store offerings and translated them into its online stores much to the delight of its customers.

Locations: Bangkok, nationwide

Bangkok: South Tower Bldg 11 Fl,919/555 Silom Rd

Bangkok, Special Governed District of; Central Thailand; 10500

Website: https://www.powerbuy.co.th/en/

Contact Info:

powerbuycontactcenter@powerbuy.co.th

Nationwide: +66 1324

3. HomePro

HomePro offers unparalleled expertise when needing advice on any of its products. The employees at this store clearly have so much knowledge of every gadget, it will blow your mind. Indeed, this extra benefit of getting questions answered by knowledgeable workers is sure to put shoppers’ minds at ease. Additionally, the store offers a large selection of products online for your shopping convenience. The major retail chain also offers installation and maintenance services designed to come to you. Moreover, it features a 7-14 day return policy for many items and focuses on leaving the customer happy.

HomePro, consequently, is known by many as the store to visit when you are needing to find everything for your home all in one shop. The store also offers smart TV’s, smartphones, refrigerators, air conditioners, and everything else you may need in terms of electronics and home improvement. And, as it is clearly one of the largest chain stores in Thailand, it’s reputation is quite good.

Locations: Nationwide

31 Prachachuen-Nonthaburi Rd.,Bangkhen, Muang Nonthaburi, Nonthaburi 11000

Website: https://www.homepro.co.th/

Contact Info:

Nationwide: 1284 or +66 2832-1000

4. Central

If you are looking for the most exciting and aesthetically pleasing shopping experience, you can undoubtedly look no further than Central department stores. By the same token, the layout of these stores is upscale, and pristine, with an IT selection that matches. Just the experience of walking into an air-conditioned, beautifully designed store can clearly boost your shopping experience. Similarly to other large retail stores, the world is at your fingertips when it comes to finding the newest technology, electronics, and accessories for your connection needs. Notebooks, PC’s, printers, are just a few of the electronics you will also find inside the Central department store. Likewise, the company has made purchasing and returning a streamlined process. Central also offers payment plans for higher-priced items like TV’s and laptops.

Shopping online at Central is equally a win-win situation as the process can be as easy as click, add to cart, and receive. In addition to shopping from the comfort of your home, the online deals offer large discounts on name-brand electronics. Almost all areas in Thailand, indeed, offer a Central shopping mall, where buying electronics can be coupled with other shopping sprees.

Locations: Nationwide

22 Soi Somkid, Ploenchit, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Thailand

Website: https://www.central.co.th/en/

Contact Info:

contact@central.co.th

Nationwide: +66 1425

5. J.I.B Computer Group

J.I.B. is, indeed, the mecca for anything related to IT servicing and repairs. This store has over 19 years of experience in helping customers service their electronics products. Moreover, with over 150 stores nationwide, the company has worked hard to create its distinguished reputation. Customers can surely find many types of electronics products at any of the stores nationwide, including the latest in smartphone and notebook technology. As experts in the IT field, you can be confident in having all of your questions answered, with high-quality expertise.

The stores are located in many areas that are coupled with a high volume of other shops and are easily accessible. Its employees are warm and welcoming to those who may just be browsing or curious about the newest technology. J.I.B. also offers to cater to your online shopping experience by offering its own website that offers all of the in-store perks and more. With a 7-day return policy and multiple ways to receive your purchased product, J.I.B. has proven it is one of the best companies to trust when making your next electronics purchase or service.

Locations: Bangkok, Nationwide

21 Phaholyothin Road, Donmueang, Bangkok 10210

Website: https://www.jib.co.th

Contact Info:

+66 (0) 20174444

LINE ID: @JIBONLINE

Facebook: JIB Computer Group

