Friday, April 18, 2025
52 2 minutes read
Thailand’s e-commerce scene is getting a high-tech makeover as local sellers turn to artificial intelligence (AI) to outsmart the competition and rake in more baht. But while the potential is massive, a new report reveals most sellers still feel left in the digital dust.

Thailand’s online shopkeepers are waking up to the AI boom but many say they’re still struggling to plug in.

A new report by Lazada, the regional e-commerce giant, shows Thai sellers are keen to embrace AI to boost sales, slash costs and keep up with a booming market but they’re crying out for more training and tools.

According to Bridging the AI Gap: Online Seller Perceptions and Adoption Trends in SEA, a study Lazada conducted with research firm Kantar, 70% of Thai sellers say they need more support to adopt AI effectively. Despite their enthusiasm, Thailand ranks just third in Southeast Asia for AI adoption, with only 39% of sellers using AI in their operations.

“While many sellers recognise AI’s potential, they are still navigating its implementation,” said James Dong, CEO of Lazada Group.

To help bridge the divide, Lazada has launched the Online Sellers Artificial Intelligence Readiness Playbook – a hands-on guide for businesses at every stage of the AI journey, from clueless newbies to seasoned pros.

Byte me: Thai online sellers plug into AI revolution to boost cash | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Magento Tutorial

AI could prove a game-changer. Global consulting firm McKinsey reckons businesses using AI in sales and marketing can boost revenue by up to 15% and cut costs by 20%. And across Southeast Asia, AI is tipped to inject a whopping US$1 trillion into the economy by 2030.

Still, there are hurdles. The Lazada report found 84% of Thai sellers worry about training costs, and 88% say staff are hesitant to ditch the old ways.

But there’s hope on the horizon. Thailand leads the region in the number of so-called AI Adepts, sellers who’ve woven AI into at least 80% of their operations, reported Bangkok Post.

Lazada’s expanding arsenal of AI tools is already paying off. The Lazada Business Advisor delivers real-time analytics, helping sellers fine-tune their strategies. AI Smart Listing writes product descriptions from just a photo and a few keywords, while Lazada Sponsored Solutions uses AI to boost visibility and sales.

Fancy tech like Virtual Try-Ons, AI-generated selling points, and the chat-based Lazada Instant Messaging Shop Assistant (LISA) are making it easier for buyers to shop and sellers to sell, cutting return rates and boosting trust.

With more than 160 million shoppers across Southeast Asia and competition heating up, sellers say Lazada’s AI push gives them the edge. Over two-thirds of Thai sellers say they’re satisfied with the platform’s AI capabilities – and many report higher efficiency and stronger sales.

“Embracing AI is about leading change,” said Dong. “By taking steps towards AI readiness, sellers can future-proof their businesses.”

