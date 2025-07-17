Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys

Tip-off from US-based organisation leads to arrest of suspect in southern Thailand

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
79 2 minutes read
Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

Police arrested a mute Thai man in the southern province of Phattalung for tricking young boys into engaging in sexual activities with him and secretly recording explicit videos to sell on the Telegram app.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) received a tip-off from the International Protection Alliance (IPA) that a 34 year old Thai man, Phuwadon, shared multiple lewd videos of himself engaging in sexual activity with young boys in a secret Telegram group.

Members of the group had to pay a fee to access the videos. These fees were transferred to Phuwadon’s account, enabling the IPA to identify him.

CIB officers investigated the account and gathered evidence to obtain an arrest warrant from the Phattalung Provincial Court. They then raided his home and arrested him on the premises.

They found explicit footage of young boys on his mobile phone, as well as conversations with the young victims and other members of the secret group.

Mute man tricks young boys into porn production and sells them online
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

As Phuwadon is mute, the questioning was conducted via a sign language interpreter. He confessed to the criminal actions that led to him facing two charges:

  • Section 287(1) of the Criminal Law: Producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing indecent documents, paintings, publications, pictures, advertisements, photos, films, voice records, or other materials. The penalty is imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 287(2) of the Criminal Law: Trading or engaging in trade involving such indecent items. The penalty is up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 6 of the Act of Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking: operating human trafficking. The penalty is imprisonment from six months to four years, a fine from 50,000 to 400,000 baht, or both.
Thai man sells child porn on Telegram
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

In a previous operation reported last year, Thai police arrested a photographer from Samut Prakan province following a tip-off from the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Related Articles

During a raid on his home, officers found over 4,000 files of child pornography in his possession. The suspect claimed that he had never sold the footage and had only kept it for his use.

Thai police arrested man with disability for child porn sale
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Another case of child sexual abuse came to light in the central province of Pathum Thani in September last year. A Thai man was arrested for imprisoning and raping his 14 year old daughter, and for selling footage of the sexual abuse online.

The suspect continued to deny the accusations, claiming that the girl had consented to the sex to benefit the family financially.

Latest Thailand News
Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery Thailand News

Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery

24 seconds ago
Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft Thailand News

Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft

7 minutes ago
Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul Chiang Mai Travel

Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul

18 minutes ago
Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)

33 minutes ago
UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist Phuket News

UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist

44 minutes ago
Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin &#8216;brew-tally&#8217; hidden Phuket News

Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin ‘brew-tally’ hidden

54 minutes ago
Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video) Bangkok News

Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video)

1 hour ago
Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys Thailand News

Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys

1 hour ago
AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route Bangkok News

AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route

1 hour ago
Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand Thailand News

Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand

2 hours ago
Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video) Thailand News

Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video)

2 hours ago
Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border Thailand News

Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border

2 hours ago
Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown Bangkok News

Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown

2 hours ago
Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya Pattaya News

Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya

3 hours ago
State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades Thailand News

State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades

4 hours ago
Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students Crime News

Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students

4 hours ago
Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket Phuket News

Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket

4 hours ago
Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices Thailand News

Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices

4 hours ago
Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor Pattaya News

Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor

4 hours ago
Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi Crime News

Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi

4 hours ago
Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution Thailand News

Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution

5 hours ago
Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases Bangkok News

Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases

5 hours ago
Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery Thailand News

Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery

5 hours ago
Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4&#215;4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4×4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street

5 hours ago
Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee Thailand News

Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
79 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x