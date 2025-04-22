Ex-attorney general gets 3 years in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Ex-attorney general gets 3 years in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case
A former deputy attorney general has been sentenced to three years in prison, while a former senior public prosecutor received two years, following their involvement in the controversial case surrounding the 2012 fatal hit-and-run involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya.

The incident, which saw Vorayuth drive a luxury Porsche sports car into police officer Wichian Klanprasert, leading to his death, has been at the centre of a years-long legal battle.

Today, a group of high-profile defendants, including former national police chief Police General Somyot Pumpanmuang and Net Naksuk, arrived at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct in Bangkok.

The case revolves around allegations of evidence tampering, where the defendants are accused of altering statements and car speed details to aid Vorayuth, allowing him to escape more serious charges or face a lesser sentence.

The fatal crash occurred early on September 3, 2012, when Yoovidhya, driving his sports car at high speed, struck Police Sergeant Wichian Klanprasert, who was riding his motorcycle. The collision resulted in the officer’s death and immediately sparked public outrage, with suspicions of foul play soon surfacing.

The eight defendants implicated in the case, including top-ranking police officers and legal figures, were accused of colluding to change evidence to protect Vorayuth.

Among the accused were Police Major General Thawatchai Mekprasertsuk, Police Colonel Wiradol Thapthimdee, and Associate Professor Dr Saiprasit Kerdniyom. Despite the seriousness of the charges, the court dismissed several of the charges against the accused, handing down only partial sentences.

The final verdict sees Net, who was involved in the investigation as deputy attorney general, sentenced to three years in prison, while Chainarong Saengthong-aram, the former senior public prosecutor, received a two-year sentence, reported KhaoSod.

The other charges were dismissed.

This case, which continues to captivate the public, highlights the ongoing fight against corruption and the efforts to bring justice to the victims of high-profile cases. The verdicts are a significant step in the long process of accountability for those involved in the scandal.

