Toll fees on Bangkok expressways waived for Mother’s Day

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Expressway Authority (EXAT) announced that toll fees will be waived on three major expressways tomorrow, August 11, in celebration of Mother’s Day. This initiative aims to ease travel and reduce expenses for the public.

Starting from 12.01am to midnight, tolls will be free on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (comprising 20 toll booths), the Si Rat Expressway (31 toll booths), and the Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 toll booths). This totals 61 toll booths across the three expressways.

The decision aligns with government and Ministry of Transport policies, as stated in the revised concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Limited (NECL).

The goal is to facilitate smoother travel on public holidays and alleviate traffic congestion at toll booths, while also reducing travel costs for citizens.

EXAT also encourages Easy Pass users to update their information through the EXAT Portal Application or website. This update will upgrade their Easy Pass to Easy Pass Plus, enhancing user benefits.

The expressway fee waiver not only commemorates the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit but also marks National Mother’s Day. This annual observance is a significant event in Thailand, promoting family unity and honouring the contributions of mothers. The toll exemption is intended to support family gatherings and travels during this revered holiday.

EXAT’s collaboration with BEM and NECL highlights a commitment to public service and improved infrastructure management. The updated concession agreements reflect a shared vision for enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of Thailand’s expressway network.

Additionally, users are advised to take advantage of the Easy Pass system, which offers a seamless way to navigate toll booths without stopping. The upgrade to Easy Pass Plus promises even more convenience and benefits for frequent travellers. This system not only saves time but also helps in reducing traffic congestion, contributing to a smoother driving experience on busy days, reported KhaoSod.