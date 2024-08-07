Thai thief gets his knickers in a twist over stolen briefs (video)

Photo via MGR Online

A Thai thief who stole underwear from a village in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok got his knickers in a twist and begged a victim to drop legal charges against him, fearing his wife would be hurt and think he liked other people’s underwear more than hers.

The victim, a Thai woman named Bee, reported the theft to Chaiyaphruek Police Station after discovering that 12 pairs of her underwear, which had been hanging outside her home, had disappeared. Her neighbour’s underwear was also missing. After reviewing security camera footage, the police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Sanit Cherdchoo.

In the footage, Sanit was seen riding his Honda motorcycle to grab women’s panties that were hung on the clothing rack in each house and quickly escaping from the village. He entered the village at about 12.20pm and took only a few minutes to commit the theft.

Officers arrested Sanit today, August 7, at his home in the nearby area. Sanit admitted to the crime and said he committed it under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Sanit then led the police to a bathroom where he hid all the stolen underwear. He disclosed that he hid the stolen underwear in the bathroom roof and would hang them in the bathroom when he was masturbating.

The underwear thief confessed that he liked the sexy style of panties made of lace and with thin lines at the edge. His wife did not have this kind of underwear, so he felt compelled to steal. Sanit also told the police that he liked the pink ones the most.

Heartbroken wife

Sanit revealed that neither his wife nor other family members were aware of his behaviour. He expressed remorse, fearing that his wife might believe he preferred other people’s underwear over hers and feel neglected as a result.

Sanit pleaded with Bee to withdraw the legal action, emphasising his concern for his wife’s feelings and his responsibility to his family. He stressed that if he were arrested, no one would be there to care for his two daughters and ill parents-in-law.

Sanit’s wife also visited the police station and was in tears throughout. She said she was astonished by her husband’s actions and had not even realised he drank alcohol. However, she did admit that she was aware of his drug use.

Despite his plea, Bee insisted on pursuing legal punishment against Sanit and came to soothe Sanit’s wife. Bee said she had to proceed with the case because Sanit might repeat his actions if released without punishment.

Sanit was charged under Section 334 of the Criminal Law: stealing the property of another person. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht. He also faces a charge for his drug use, but the details were not made public.