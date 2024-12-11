Thai gambling boss attacks reporter during police questioning (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A notorious online gambling site owner recently attacked a reporter during police questioning, further intensifying the ongoing investigation into his criminal activities. The incident occurred yesterday, December 10, at Chaiyapruek Police Station in Nonthaburi, following the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, 38 year old Chakkrik Philaowan, has been under scrutiny for allegedly assaulting a 24 year old employee, identified only as No, by striking him with a metal object on the head, forcing hot water down his throat, and starving him for two days. This brutal treatment reportedly stemmed from Chakkrik’s suspicion that No had been communicating with his girlfriend.

Advertisements

After being detained by the police for a drug test, which returned positive, Chakkrik was escorted back to the station for further questioning. As he was being led from the police van to the holding cell, Chakkrik encountered Levi, a reporter from Amarin Channel, who had interviewed him the previous day.

During the previous interview, Chakkrik showed irritation but refrained from any physical confrontation. However, yesterday, his actions escalated when he grabbed Levi’s arm, pulled him closer, and headbutted him, causing a significant commotion among the news team. Levi, left shocked, was immediately taken to safety by the police.

Following the incident, 25 year old Nakharin Khotsri, another reporter from Amarin TV, filed a formal complaint against Chakkrik at Chaiyapruek Police Station.

Nakharin recounted that he was at the station to cover the case’s developments when Chakkrik, while being escorted back to the cell, violently headbutted him in the mouth, causing a split lip.

Nakharin had been attempting to question Chakkrik about the drug test results when the attack occurred.

Advertisements

Nakharin expressed his disbelief over the incident.

“I was here to follow up on the case and, while trying to ask about the drug findings, he just pulled me in and headbutted me. It was shocking.”

His complaint accuses Chakkrik of assault, citing the suspect’s apparent displeasure over questions asked the previous day.

During the prior encounter, Nakharin had asked Chakkrik if he was worried about his mother, to which he responded with visible annoyance.

“Worry about yourself first.”

He was then whisked away by police.

This exchange is believed to have contributed to Chakkrik’s aggressive behaviour during yesterday’s incident. After the headbutt, Chakkrik reportedly smirked and made a cutting remark, further cementing his lack of remorse.

“You asked disrespectful questions.”

Preliminary investigations by Police Colonel Somchai Chukaew, head of Chaiyapruek Police Station, have been initiated. Officers are collecting evidence, including photographs of the scene, and have facilitated Nakharin’s medical examination at Pak Kret Hospital 2. This medical report will support the legal case against Chakkrik for assault.

The incident has drawn attention to Chakkrik’s history of violent behaviour. Previous reports indicate that he had severely beaten a site administrator, forcing him to drink scalding water, which resulted in multiple injuries.

Despite these allegations, Chakkrik has shown no remorse, refusing to apologise, and even taking measures to destroy evidence by dismantling CCTV systems and discarding firearms. His girlfriend, who also suffered injuries, claimed to have accidentally walked into a glass door.

Police efforts have ramped up, with recent operations leading to the seizure of firearms and ammunition from Chakkrik’s associates, reported KhaoSod.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case Police in Nonthaburi apprehended a suspect linked to a notorious gambling website, seizing a cache of firearms and ammunition in the process. The arrest underscores ongoing efforts to bring the site’s elusive owner to justice, following a violent incident involving the website’s admin. Police moved swiftly to arrest 22 year old Natthaphong Kosasaeng, at a car park in Royal Mansion, located on Rama 2 Road in the Chom Thong district of Bangkok. The arrest came as Natthaphong attempted to relocate firearms from a condominium on Wutthakat 57 Alley, also in the Chom Thong district, to evade a police search. The room in question belongs to Chakkrit, known as M Pilawan, the alleged mastermind behind the gambling operation. M is accused of assaulting the website’s admin, 24 year old Manoporn or No Phonin, inflicting serious injuries, including multiple leg fractures. Manoporn managed to flee M’s residence and sought assistance from a friend before reporting the incident to the police at Chaiyaphruek Police Station in Nonthaburi. The incident had previously been reported in the media, drawing public attention to the case. Investigations revealed that Natthaphong, or Art, had been directed by Chakkrit to remove the firearms and ammunition from his apartment to hide them elsewhere. This was intended to prevent the discovery of the weapons by law enforcement during anticipated searches. Police discovered a .45 calibre pistol with no serial number and 10 rounds of ammunition in Natthaphong’s possession. Consequently, all items were confiscated, and Natthaphong was charged with illegal possession and carrying of firearms and ammunition in public without a permit. He was subsequently handed over to Bang Mod Police Station for further legal proceedings. In a preliminary statement, Natthaphong admitted to following M’s orders to relocate the firearms and ammunition, fearing the police would discover them after the incident became news. He expressed concern that law enforcement would extend their investigation to the apartment, leading to the seizure of the weapons, reported KhaoSod. Police are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend Chakkrit for questioning and to proceed with legal action.