Health officials suspended after video of fatal restraint emerges

Two health officials at Kantharalak Hospital in Sisaket province have been suspended and are under investigation following the death of 31 year old man.

The incident, which sparked significant attention and concern, occurred after a video surfaced showing the patient, Sa-ard Boonlabeing, forcibly restrained by hospital staff. His family, deeply troubled by the circumstances of his death, sought an autopsy, which suggested brain injury from a hard object.

The video, widely circulated and broadcast, depicted Sa-ard being held down by four staff members as he attempted to leave his hospital bed. This fuelled accusations that excessive force was used, leading to the tragic outcome.

The family, suspecting foul play, had the body examined at the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute, where the cause of death was linked to brain trauma.

Sisaket’s Public Health Officer, Thanong Weerasangphong, expressed condolences to Sa-ard’s family and apologised for the incident. He acknowledged the severity of the actions captured in the video and admitted that the situation highlighted a potential lack of training among staff in handling patients.

Thanong emphasised that the health office is committed to conducting a fair investigation, ensuring justice without bias.

The Provincial Health Office has initiated disciplinary action by suspending the involved staff members and forming a committee to investigate the incident further. Thanong assured the family that the hospital would fully cooperate with the inquiry and provide clarity once all information was gathered.

He reiterated that any misconduct discovered would be addressed according to the rules and that the hospital’s director would issue a detailed statement on the matter soon.

Hospital misconduct

Additionally, Thanong mentioned that the case falls under the provisions of Thailand’s National Health Security Act, specifically Section 41, which deals with compensation for harm caused by medical treatment. The family will receive due consideration under these regulations, and discussions are ongoing regarding further steps.

Meephon Boonla, 70 year old Sa-ard’s uncle, voiced his distress upon viewing the video, stating that his nephew did not display any aggressive behaviour warranting such treatment.

“Seeing the footage made it clear to me that such actions were unjustifiable. He was neither fighting nor causing a scene.”

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the hospital’s initial response and insisted that those responsible should have admitted fault from the beginning. The family’s disappointment extends to the perceived delay in law enforcement response, as they were unable to file a complaint immediately, reported KhaoSod.

The Sa-ard family is now grappling with the aftermath of this incident, seeking both justice and accountability. Meephon, highlighting the emotional toll the situation has taken, questioned why it took so long for the truth to emerge and why institutional transparency was lacking.

“If the roles were reversed, if it were your relative treated this way, what would you do?”