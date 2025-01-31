Thai man allegedly kills 3 snakes before taking his own life

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
A Thai man allegedly killed three pet snakes before taking his own life at a condominium in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok, due to a conflict with a monk in the Isaan province of Nakhon Phanom.

A security guard at the condominium near Tiwanon Intersection in Nonthaburi province reported the resident’s death to Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station and the Por Teck Tung Rescue Foundation yesterday, January 30. The guard discovered the lifeless body at around 4pm.

The body was found in a space between the condominium and a local’s house. The area was overgrown with grass and littered with rubbish due to a lack of maintenance.

The deceased was identified as a 22 year old game streamer, whose name has not been disclosed to the public. He was suspected of jumping from the balcony of his 10th-floor room. His body may have struck the building’s wall, causing severe injuries that resulted in both of his feet being severed at the ankles.

His left foot was found on the roof of a nearby house, while his right foot was on the ground near his body. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. Apart from the injuries to his feet, police found no signs of physical assault on his body.

Three dead ball pythons were discovered at the scene, including a white one lying near his head. The other two were found in a plastic bag.

Mysterious suicide with dead snakes
Conflict with monk

According to the security guard, the man had moved into the condominium just a day before his death. However, the guard had never seen him before, as he worked the night shift.

Police searched the man’s room and found a suicide note that read…

“I’m sorry, everyone, for what I have done. I would like to apologise to a monk for my bad behaviour. Sorry, father. Sorry, mother. And sorry to all my relatives for bringing only trouble. I want to pay with my life.”

Officers contacted the man’s younger brother, who resides in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon. The brother said the deceased planned to enter monkhood at a temple in Nakhon Phanom but ultimately fled the ordination due to a conflict with one of the monks there.

The monk accused him of joining the monkhood for financial reasons. His brother suspected that he was deeply affected by the accusation and subsequently ran away.

Police concluded the case as a suicide but will await the autopsy results before officially closing it.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

