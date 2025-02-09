Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A security guard was found dead following a confrontation with his estranged wife at an apartment complex in Thung Song Hong, Lak Si district, Bangkok, early today, February 9.

The incident reportedly escalated when the man allegedly struck his wife with a gun, prompting her to retaliate with a knife, resulting in his death. The couple had been separated for over three months.

Police from Thung Song Hong Station received a report at 12.30am about a man’s death in the apartment’s car park. Upon arrival, police, forensic officers, a pathologist from Chulabhorn Hospital, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation found the man, identified as 44 year old Sitthichai (surname withheld).

He was dressed in a security guard uniform with a motorcycle taxi vest over it. The body bore a stab wound on the neck.

A search of the Sitthichai revealed a bullet in his trouser pocket, and nearby, a homemade gun with an unfired shotgun shell was discovered. A blood-stained knife was also found in a basket at the scene.

Present at the crime scene was 49 year old Somphit (surname withheld), the man’s wife who works as a security guard. She appeared intoxicated and had a head injury.

The police took her into custody. During questioning, she admitted to stabbing Sitthichai in the neck. The couple, though not legally married, had been living apart for over three months.

Yesterday, February 8, at around 11pm, Sitthichai reportedly arrived at the car park where Somphit often prepared meals, but she was not there. He called her to meet him, leading to a heated argument.

During the altercation, Sitthichai allegedly insulted Somphit with derogatory language and struck her head with a gun. In self-defence, she stabbed him with a knife, which resulted in his death, reported KhaoSod.

Somphit was initially taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. After receiving medical attention, she was taken for further questioning before charges are laid as per legal proceedings.