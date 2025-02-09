Chiang Rai bans oil refueling into containers to combat crime

Picture courtesy of siamrath

Chiang Rai provincial officials issued an urgent directive prohibiting the refuelling of oil into containers such as jerry cans, with violators facing legal action. This measure aligns with the Thai government’s policy to combat call centre gangs.

Yesterday, February 8, Deputy Governor Norasak Suksomboon, acting on behalf of the Chiang Rai governor, announced the directive dated February 7, stating that oil should not be transferred into containers at petrol stations. This decision is part of the Thai government’s efforts to curb crime along the Thailand-Myanmar border, which includes halting electricity, oil, and Internet supplies at five border points.

In Chiang Rai, two specific locations are affected: the first is the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Mae Sai subdistrict, Mae Sai district, and the second is the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Ban Mueang Daeng, Mae Sai subdistrict, Mae Sai district. These points are opposite Tachileik, Myanmar.

The implementation of these measures has led to a notable increase in vehicles from Myanmar crossing into Thailand to refuel. Many of these vehicles are observed filling up containers with oil to transport back to Myanmar.

Chiang Rai province has determined that refuelling into containers at petrol stations contradicts the Fuel Control Act of 2001, Section 4. This law mandates that petrol stations serve vehicles only, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, the government has ceased the oil supply to the Thailand-Myanmar border. Business operators have been notified to comply with the law, with legal action to follow for any violations.

In similar news, Thailand cut off the power, Internet, and petrol supplies to five border areas of Myanmar suspected of harbouring call centre scam operations.

The bold move, effective from 9am on February 5, aims to dismantle what officials believe are the headquarters for a notorious scam gang operating along the Thai border with Myanmar.