Chiang Rai bans oil refueling into containers to combat crime

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 9, 2025
207 1 minute read
Chiang Rai bans oil refueling into containers to combat crime
Picture courtesy of siamrath

Chiang Rai provincial officials issued an urgent directive prohibiting the refuelling of oil into containers such as jerry cans, with violators facing legal action. This measure aligns with the Thai government’s policy to combat call centre gangs.

Yesterday, February 8, Deputy Governor Norasak Suksomboon, acting on behalf of the Chiang Rai governor, announced the directive dated February 7, stating that oil should not be transferred into containers at petrol stations. This decision is part of the Thai government’s efforts to curb crime along the Thailand-Myanmar border, which includes halting electricity, oil, and Internet supplies at five border points.

Advertisements

In Chiang Rai, two specific locations are affected: the first is the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Mae Sai subdistrict, Mae Sai district, and the second is the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge at Ban Mueang Daeng, Mae Sai subdistrict, Mae Sai district. These points are opposite Tachileik, Myanmar.

The implementation of these measures has led to a notable increase in vehicles from Myanmar crossing into Thailand to refuel. Many of these vehicles are observed filling up containers with oil to transport back to Myanmar.

Related Articles

Chiang Rai province has determined that refuelling into containers at petrol stations contradicts the Fuel Control Act of 2001, Section 4. This law mandates that petrol stations serve vehicles only, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, the government has ceased the oil supply to the Thailand-Myanmar border. Business operators have been notified to comply with the law, with legal action to follow for any violations.

In similar news, Thailand cut off the power, Internet, and petrol supplies to five border areas of Myanmar suspected of harbouring call centre scam operations.

Advertisements

The bold move, effective from 9am on February 5, aims to dismantle what officials believe are the headquarters for a notorious scam gang operating along the Thai border with Myanmar.

Latest Thailand News
Suphan Buri crackdown uncovers illegal pharmacy selling Tramadol Crime News

Suphan Buri crackdown uncovers illegal pharmacy selling Tramadol

6 hours ago
Thai hostages return home after release by Hamas Thailand News

Thai hostages return home after release by Hamas

6 hours ago
Phuket Airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet Phuket News

Phuket Airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet

6 hours ago
Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video) Bangkok News

Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video)

8 hours ago
Lion&#8217;s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response Pattaya News

Lion’s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response

8 hours ago
Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok Bangkok News

Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Chiang Rai bans oil refueling into containers to combat crime Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai bans oil refueling into containers to combat crime

8 hours ago
Police investigate body found in sack on Songkhla roadside Crime News

Police investigate body found in sack on Songkhla roadside

8 hours ago
LGBTQ protest in Pathum Thani after violent soup attack Crime News

LGBTQ protest in Pathum Thani after violent soup attack

9 hours ago
Eight Thai provinces face unsafe ultrafine dust levels Thailand News

Eight Thai provinces face unsafe ultrafine dust levels

9 hours ago
Songkhla man arrested for 5 million baht gold theft after 4-day chase Crime News

Songkhla man arrested for 5 million baht gold theft after 4-day chase

9 hours ago
Myanmar fishermen charged after entering Thai waters near Ranong Crime News

Myanmar fishermen charged after entering Thai waters near Ranong

9 hours ago
Four Japanese nationals caught illegally crossing Thai-Myanmar border Crime News

Four Japanese nationals caught illegally crossing Thai-Myanmar border

10 hours ago
Uncontrolled landfill fire in Prachin Buri threatens nearby homes (video) Thailand News

Uncontrolled landfill fire in Prachin Buri threatens nearby homes (video)

10 hours ago
Cold air mass from China hits Thailand, temperatures drop Thailand Weather Updates

Cold air mass from China hits Thailand, temperatures drop

10 hours ago
Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store Bangkok News

Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store

1 day ago
Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok Bangkok News

Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok

1 day ago
Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods Bangkok News

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

1 day ago
Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM Thailand News

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

1 day ago
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens Phuket News

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

1 day ago
Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze Thailand News

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

1 day ago
Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River Thailand News

Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

1 day ago
Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea Thailand News

Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea

1 day ago
Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash Pattaya News

Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash

1 day ago
Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison Thailand News

Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 9, 2025
207 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket Airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet

Phuket Airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet

6 hours ago
Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video)

Monitor lizard invades Bangkok home, elderly woman startled (video)

8 hours ago
Lion&#8217;s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response

Lion’s night roars in Chon Buri spark panic and police response

8 hours ago
Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok

Security guard killed in knife attack after altercation in Bangkok

8 hours ago