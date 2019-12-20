School building, where 13 year old shot a fellow student, has been closed down | The Thaiger

Bangkok
School building, where 13 year old shot a fellow student, has been closed down
An entire school building has been closed following a fatal shooting of a 13 year old student by another student on Wednesday in Nonthaburi, Bangkok. The class, which both were students, has been suspended until next week.
The 13 year old shooter told police he shot the victim “out of desperation after being repeatedly bullied”.
After the daily flag raising and assembly yesterday, all students were asked to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the 13 year old, Chonlasit Boonchan, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student.
An administrative affairs teacher told Thai PBS World that he was told, by students in the same class as the shooter, that the student was often taunted and bullied.
“Chonlasit had often bullied him, slapping his head and calling him a ‘toot’, a lady boy.”
The teacher claimed that the bullied student had threatened to shoot his tormenters previously. The teacher also said that the bullied student stole his father’s pistol and wore a black face-mask and gloves when he shot the victim.
The school’s management have increased body and bag searches to prevent students from bringing weapons into the school compound.
Education Minister Natthapol Teepsuwan, and vice minister of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security Boonyod Sukthinthai, visited the school yesterday to offer support to both students and teachers.
The fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning inside a public school in Bang Kraso, Nonthaburi, a north west suburb of Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Air Pollution
Pollution Control Department officials roll out car-free day on Wednesdays
PHOTO: kenlwrites.com
“She says the drive normally takes her an hour and a half but by using the bus and train on Wednesday, her journey time was reduced to 50 minutes.”
Thailand’s Pollution Control Department in Bangkok is rolling out a “No Car Wednesday” initiative, with staff being encouraged to choose public transport over their cars for one day a week. Thai PBS World reports that the scheme kicked off yesterday, with department head Pralong Damrongthai leading by example and leaving his car at home. A number of officials followed suit, resulting in the department’s car park, normally home to over 160 vehicles during office hours, being nearly empty.
Mr Pralong hopes the idea will gain traction and that more officials from his department, and other government departments, will agree to leave their cars at home on Wednesdays. He also hopes to see members of the public follow their example.
He acknowledges other government agencies are also introducing measures to help curb air pollution, with the capital’s buses switching to lower emission fuel and restrictions being placed on trucks using the outer ring-roads at peak times.
One department official says she normally commutes by car from Pathum Thani, nearly 40 kilometres away. She says the drive normally takes her an hour and a half but by using the bus and train on Wednesday, her journey time was reduced to 50 minutes.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
13 year old shoots classmate in Bangkok afters repeated taunts
PHOTO: Siam Nonthaburi Foundation
A teenage schoolboy has shot dead a 13 year old classmate who he says had repeatedly insulted and bullied him at a school in Muang district yesterday morning. The fatal shooting occurred inside a public school in Bang Kraso, Nonthaburi, a north west suburb of Bankok.
The 13 year old shooter was apprehended and taken to the police station for further questioning in the presence of childcare officials. Police found a 7.65mm gun in his school bag.
The incident happened at 8.30am according to Ratthanathibet police.
Foundation rescuers found the victim, Chonlasit Boonchan, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student, lying dead in a pool of blood at the entrance of his classroom. He had one gunshot wound to the right side of his head.
Teachers and medical staff performed CPR, but were unable to revive him.
The teenage shooter told police that Chonlasit had often bullied him, slapping his head and calling him a “toot” – a lady boy, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.
He said he couldn’t stand it any more. So he stole his father’s pistol from their house yesterday morning and then shot Chonlasit as he was taking off his shoes to go to class after the flag raising. He then tried to head to the school bathroom but was caught by teachers and other students and handed over to police.
Thairath reports that he was heading to the bathroom to change into his school uniform. When he shot the victim he was wearing a black mask, shirt and gloves.
The victim’s father , 55 year old Suwit Boonchan, burst into tears when he saw his son’s body.
Police have spoken to witnesses including the boys’ teacher. The teenage suspect was taken to the police station for further interrogation.
SOURCES: Siam Nonthaburi Foundation | Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Swedish national still missing in Bangkok
A Hat Yai woman has asked for police help in locating her Swedish husband, who went missing shortly after they arrived in Thailand from Stockholm last Thursday.
55 year old Begt Erik Gustafsson, a welder, allegedly left with a friend and hasn’t been seen heard from since.
Sixty-five year old Amphorn Maksomboon filed a missing person report with Hat Yai police on Monday. She told police that since their marriage 25 years ago, she and Gustaffson had returned to Thailand once or twice a year, and she was concerned for her husband’s safety.
The couple arrived from Sweden last week and Amphorn travelled to her family home in Hat Yai. district. Her husband met a Swedish friend who “whisked him away” to Bangkok’s notorious Khao San Road district.
Amphorn said that was the last time she talked to him. She called the Swedish friend, who told her he dropped Gustafsson at a hotel, but hadn’t spoken with him since.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Deceased captain from Wednesday’s Phuket boat crash had been the captain in another fatal boat crash
Vietnam extends 15 day visa-free travel for some countries
18 year old crew remains missing after boat collision off Phuket yesterday, one dead
Activists propose amendments to same-sex marriage bill in Thailand
Why is Thailand’s PropTech market so valuable…
Top 10 Feng Shui master tips to re-organise your home
Thai Airways presents new recovery plan for board approval
Competition amongst discount airlines concerns Thai CAA
Thai parliament officials apologise for Future Forward members’ kiss
Paroled Thai serial killer “Jack the Ripper” spotted by two students before arrest
Thai tourism officials hire fortune teller (it’s not what you think)
Army promises investigation after three civilians shot and killed
Boat crash near Koh Kai off Phuket – four injured
