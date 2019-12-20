School building, where 13 year old shot a fellow student, has been closed down | The Thaiger

An entire school building has been closed following a fatal shooting of a 13 year old student by another student on Wednesday in Nonthaburi, Bangkok. The class, which both were students, has been suspended until next week.

The 13 year old shooter told police he shot the victim “out of desperation after being repeatedly bullied”.

After the daily flag raising and assembly yesterday, all students were asked to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the 13 year old, Chonlasit Boonchan, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student.

An administrative affairs teacher told Thai PBS World that he was told, by students in the same class as the shooter, that the student was often taunted and bullied.

“Chonlasit had often bullied him, slapping his head and calling him a ‘toot’, a lady boy.”

The teacher claimed that the bullied student had threatened to shoot his tormenters previously. The teacher also said that the bullied student stole his father’s pistol and wore a black face-mask and gloves when he shot the victim.

The school’s management have increased body and bag searches to prevent students from bringing weapons into the school compound.

Education Minister Natthapol Teepsuwan, and vice minister of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security Boonyod Sukthinthai, visited the school yesterday to offer support to both students and teachers.

The fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning inside a public school in Bang Kraso, Nonthaburi, a north west suburb of Bangkok.

