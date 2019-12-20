Don Mueang tollway fee increase opposed by consumer agency | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Don Mueang tollway fee increase opposed by consumer agency
PHOTO: YouTube
Plans to slap a 10% increase on the fee to use the Don Mueang Toll Way have been opposed by the Consumer Protection Board. The CPB is tasked with defending consumer rights and instigating legal proceedings in the case of infringement.
Thai PBS World reports that the board claims the toll hike, which is due to come into effect on December 22, will significantly hit transport providers and their customers. The board’s chairman says they plan to ask PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order the Highways Department to begin dialogue with the Don Mueang Toll Way Company.
They are hoping such talks could result in an agreement to suspend or delay the proposed increase on the Uttaraphimuk Tollway, commonly known as the Don Mueang tollway which carries traffic from the city centre to Don Mueang International Airport and beyond, until the Supreme Administrative Court makes a ruling in the case.
Earlier this year, the Consumer Protection Board rejected the company’s offer of a 5% discount for motorists who bulk buy 20 tickets. The board claims such an incentive is merely a marketing ploy and not a real reduction for road users.
The current contract stipulates a ten baht fee increase every five years, until the contract ends in 2034.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Hospital in Bangkok first to open a specific medical cannabis clinic
A hospital in Nonthaburi, Bangkok, has opened its first medical cannabis clinic. The Phra Nangklao Hospital is under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health.
The Minister says that the clinic will be staffed by six doctors, a dentist, five pharmacists and four nurses. All have completed a specific training course in the use of cannabis in medical cases. The clinic will be providing “modern medical treatment”, in parallel with traditional medical treatment.
The patients who will be treated at the new facility could be suffering from nine diseases. These include stroke, coronary disease, muscle weakening, muscle numbness, nausea following chemo therapy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and insomnia.
Dr. Praphon Tangsrikiattikul, an advisor to the public health minister, says that the Public Health Ministry has been working to legalise medicinal cannabis to offer an alternative treatment under the supervision of trained medical practitioners.
The clinic will be open Mondays from 1-4.30 pm. Phra Nangklao Hospital treats about 890 patients in the last stages of cancer, stroke and ALS.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
School building, where 13 year old shot a fellow student, has been closed down
An entire school building has been closed following a fatal shooting of a 13 year old student by another student on Wednesday in Nonthaburi, Bangkok. The class, which both were students, has been suspended until next week.
The 13 year old shooter told police he shot the victim “out of desperation after being repeatedly bullied”.
After the daily flag raising and assembly yesterday, all students were asked to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the 13 year old, Chonlasit Boonchan, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student.
An administrative affairs teacher told Thai PBS World that he was told, by students in the same class as the shooter, that the student was often taunted and bullied.
“Chonlasit had often bullied him, slapping his head and calling him a ‘toot’, a lady boy.”
The teacher claimed that the bullied student had threatened to shoot his tormenters previously. The teacher also said that the bullied student stole his father’s pistol and wore a black face-mask and gloves when he shot the victim.
The school’s management have increased body and bag searches to prevent students from bringing weapons into the school compound.
Read the story about the shooting HERE.
Education Minister Natthapol Teepsuwan, and vice minister of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security Boonyod Sukthinthai, visited the school yesterday to offer support to both students and teachers.
The fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning inside a public school in Bang Kraso, Nonthaburi, a north west suburb of Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Air Pollution
Pollution Control Department officials roll out car-free day on Wednesdays
PHOTO: kenlwrites.com
“She says the drive normally takes her an hour and a half but by using the bus and train on Wednesday, her journey time was reduced to 50 minutes.”
Thailand’s Pollution Control Department in Bangkok is rolling out a “No Car Wednesday” initiative, with staff being encouraged to choose public transport over their cars for one day a week. Thai PBS World reports that the scheme kicked off yesterday, with department head Pralong Damrongthai leading by example and leaving his car at home. A number of officials followed suit, resulting in the department’s car park, normally home to over 160 vehicles during office hours, being nearly empty.
Mr Pralong hopes the idea will gain traction and that more officials from his department, and other government departments, will agree to leave their cars at home on Wednesdays. He also hopes to see members of the public follow their example.
He acknowledges other government agencies are also introducing measures to help curb air pollution, with the capital’s buses switching to lower emission fuel and restrictions being placed on trucks using the outer ring-roads at peak times.
One department official says she normally commutes by car from Pathum Thani, nearly 40 kilometres away. She says the drive normally takes her an hour and a half but by using the bus and train on Wednesday, her journey time was reduced to 50 minutes.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
