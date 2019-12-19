13 year old shoots classmate in Bangkok afters repeated taunts | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

13 year old shoots classmate in Bangkok afters repeated taunts

5 hours ago

PHOTO: Siam Nonthaburi Foundation

A teenage schoolboy has shot dead a 13 year old classmate who he says had repeatedly insulted and bullied him at a school in Muang district yesterday morning. The fatal shooting occurred inside a public school in Bang Kraso, Nonthaburi, a north west suburb of Bankok.

The 13 year old shooter was apprehended and taken to the police station for further questioning in the presence of childcare officials. Police found a 7.65mm gun in his school bag.

The incident happened at 8.30am according to Ratthanathibet police.

Foundation rescuers found the victim, Chonlasit Boonchan, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student, lying dead in a pool of blood at the entrance of his classroom. He had one gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Teachers and medical staff performed CPR, but were unable to revive him.
The teenage shooter told police that Chonlasit had often bullied him, slapping his head and calling him a “toot” – a lady boy, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.

He said he couldn’t stand it any more. So he stole his father’s pistol from their house yesterday morning and then shot Chonlasit as he was taking off his shoes to go to class after the flag raising. He then tried to head to the school bathroom but was caught by teachers and other students and handed over to police.

Thairath reports that he was heading to the bathroom to change into his school uniform. When he shot the victim he was wearing a black mask, shirt and gloves.

The victim’s father , 55 year old Suwit Boonchan, burst into tears when he saw his son’s body.

Police have spoken to witnesses including the boys’ teacher. The teenage suspect was taken to the police station for further interrogation.

SOURCES: Siam Nonthaburi Foundation | Bangkok Post

The Thaiger

Air Pollution

Pollution Control Department officials roll out car-free day on Wednesdays

May Taylor

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Pollution Control Department officials roll out car-free day on Wednesdays | The Thaiger

PHOTO: kenlwrites.com

“She says the drive normally takes her an hour and a half but by using the bus and train on Wednesday, her journey time was reduced to 50 minutes.”

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department in Bangkok is rolling out a “No Car Wednesday” initiative, with staff being encouraged to choose public transport over their cars for one day a week. Thai PBS World reports that the scheme kicked off yesterday, with department head Pralong Damrongthai leading by example and leaving his car at home. A number of officials followed suit, resulting in the department’s car park, normally home to over 160 vehicles during office hours, being nearly empty.

Mr Pralong hopes the idea will gain traction and that more officials from his department, and other government departments, will agree to leave their cars at home on Wednesdays. He also hopes to see members of the public follow their example.

He acknowledges other government agencies are also introducing measures to help curb air pollution, with the capital’s buses switching to lower emission fuel and restrictions being placed on trucks using the outer ring-roads at peak times.

One department official says she normally commutes by car from Pathum Thani, nearly 40 kilometres away. She says the drive normally takes her an hour and a half but by using the bus and train on Wednesday, her journey time was reduced to 50 minutes.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bangkok

Swedish national still missing in Bangkok

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

19 hours ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Swedish national still missing in Bangkok | The Thaiger

A Hat Yai woman has asked for police help in locating her Swedish husband, who went missing shortly after they arrived in Thailand from Stockholm last Thursday.

55 year old Begt Erik Gustafsson, a welder, allegedly left with a friend and hasn’t been seen heard from since.

Sixty-five year old Amphorn Maksomboon filed a missing person report with Hat Yai police on Monday. She told police that since their marriage 25 years ago, she and Gustaffson had returned to Thailand once or twice a year, and she was concerned for her husband’s safety.

The couple arrived from Sweden last week and Amphorn travelled to her family home in Hat Yai. district. Her husband met a Swedish friend who “whisked him away” to Bangkok’s notorious Khao San Road district.

Amphorn said that was the last time she talked to him. She called the Swedish friend, who told her he dropped Gustafsson at a hotel, but hadn’t spoken with him since.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok

2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 – CBRE

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 – CBRE | The Thaiger

A supply influx of new office space is on the way while the overall retail industry faces low consumer confidence. But, in 2019, the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand has started recovering, says CBRE, an international property consultant.

Bangkok Office Market

The office market in Bangkok continues to perform strongly for this, but CBRE identifies challenges that are heading our way in the near future from the large amount of new supply. As of Q3 2019, over 125,000 square metres of new office space has been completed so far with another 70,000 square metres expected to come on line by the end of the year. But CBRE maintain that the increase in supply is still in line with a steady new take-up of 200,000 square metres per year.

But, they warn, a million square metres of office space is now under construction and scheduled to be completed over the next three years with majority of the new developments located along the mass transit lines. Co-working spaces have played a major role in becoming key source of office demand in the recent years.

Rents have continued to increase this year at the rate of 3-5% year on year since majority of the office buildings with high rental rates have been occupied. CBRE expects rents to continue to increase in the near future but at a slower pace.

2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 - CBRE | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok Retail Market

Across the board, the Thai retail industry has remained stagnant this year as Thailand faces a period of low sentiment and a decrease in spending power. CBRE says this is due to the increase in household debt. The Consumer Confidence Index hit its lowest point in 39 months, dropping by 10% year on year. In addition, the household debt was reported to have broken a new record since 2017 at nearly 79% of total GDP.

In the second half of 2019, the government has launched new policies and campaigns to stimulate domestic spending including welfare cards, interest rate cut, and the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme where the government gives away e-money and tax breaks for domestic travellers.

Bangkok’s total retail supply, as of Q3 2019, was 7.8 million square metres, increasing by 4.39% year on year. Notable projects completed in this year include The Market Bangkok, Donki Mall, Samyan Mitrtown and Bangkok’s first outlet mall, Central Village.

CBRE says that not only have offline retailers moved towards omni-channel retailing, many new online retailers have also been expanding into offline outlets in physical retail space as showrooms and ‘click & collect’ points.

“In order to survive in a market with a large number of future retail supply in the pipeline, retail developers will need to embrace the fast-moving technology and create new unique selling points for their retail centres.”

2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 - CBRE | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok Hotel Market

Thai tourism has shown that it is as strong and as resilient as ever. International tourist arrivals for the first nine months of 2019 have increased by 4.3% year on year, reaching 32.5 million. In Q3, the number of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s biggest market feeder, has started to recover with a 17.3% year on year increase, rebounding from its drop last year.

Indian tourists have also shown promising increase, growing by 26.7% year on year. CBRE attributes much of the Indian success to the Visa-on-Arrival campaign and the addition of direct flights by low-cost carriers.

The average occupancy rate of downtown Bangkok hotels for the first nine months of the year, according to STR, was 77.8%, down by 2% when compared to last year.

But CBRE forecast that the Thai baht’s appreciation will continue to be a key challenge to the tourism industry.

