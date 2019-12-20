Deceased captain from Wednesday’s Phuket boat crash had been the captain in another fatal boat crash | The Thaiger

Crime
Deceased captain from Wednesday’s Phuket boat crash had been the captain in another fatal boat crash
… meanwhile an 18 year old boat boy remains missing.
Whilst the search continued for a missing boat crew, 18 year old Kittipong ‘Boy’ Samunboot, following a speedboat crash on Wednesday late afternoon off Phuket’s east coast, it’s been revealed that the captain of the boat, Surat Mat-osod, was involved in an earlier fatal crash at sea in 2014 off Krabi.
Wednesday’s crash killed Surat, the captain of the “Choksupasarn”, and injured 12 other tourists.
In 2014 Surat’s speedboat collided with a fishing trawler off Krabi. Two South Korean tourists were killed in that incident and dozens more injured. Read the story HERE.
At the time Surat told police… “About 20 minutes after we departed from Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi the sky got very dark and a black plastic bag flew under my seat. I was worried it would fly into the tourists, so I decided to pick it up.”
Surat was charged with recklessness causing death at the time. After serving time in prison, Surat returned to work as a speedboat driver, until his death on Wednesday.
The speedboat, under his care left AA Marina pier on Phuket’s east coast around 10am on Wednesday for a tour of Koh Khai Nok. On the way back it crashed into the motor yacht “Stella” (formerly reported as “Stallion”), steered by Russian captain Alexander Gorbunov. The Russian captain is reported to have given every assistance to the tourists at the scene and ferried many back to shore.
The injured tourists were from Russia, Pakistan, Estonia, Iran, England and Egypt and were being treated at Thalang Hospital. Many have now been released.
The missing crewman’s father says his son had worked on the speedboat for just one month before the incident.
PHOTO: Phuket People's Voice
PHOTO: Deceased boat captain, Surat Mat-osod, was involved in another fatal boat crash five years ago – Kritsada Mueanawong
Crime
Paroled Thai serial killer “Jack the Ripper” spotted by two students before arrest
PHOTO: Alleged killer of his sixth victim on Sunday, Somkid Pumpuang (front centre), during his arrest in 2005 for five other murders
Police arrested the paroled serial killer Somkid Phumphuang on a train in northeastern Thailand yesterday. He was wanted as a suspect in the killing of a woman in Khon Kaen province on Sunday. Police discovered Somkid, asleep next to the train window at about 10.35am on Wednedday. He was wearing a cap, his face covered by a mask and he had covered himself with a jacket.
Thai media report he was identified and reported by two students, who noticed a mark on his forehead that matched police photos, comparing it using their phones. Police said Somkid did not resist arrest and was taken to a police station in Nong Sarai district of Nakhon Ratchasima for interrogation.
Somkid, dubbed “Jack the Ripper of Thailand,” is the prime suspect in the murder of 51 year old Ratsami Mulichan at her house in Khon Kaen on Sunday. The victim’s son said she told him Somkid, her new lover, was a lawyer and that they met via Facebook. The ‘lawyer’ was in fact a convicted murderer of five other women for which he served time in prison, recently paroled in May.
Ratsami reportedly worked as a hotel maid. She let Somkid move in with her earlier this month and told her son he was going to buy her a car. Police believe Ratsami, a divorcee, was Somkid’s sixth victim. Ratsami died of suffocation. Her body was found wrapped in a blanket, naked from the waist down, her wrists and ankles bound, with wire fastened around her neck, according to police.
Somkid was arrested and convicted of the the murders of five women in 2005. He was sentenced to death, but in 2012 the sentence was commuted to life in prison because he confessed to the crimes. He was then paroled in May this year. The Corrections Department called him a “model prisoner”.
Meanwhile, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha has ordered the justice minister to re-examine Thailand’s rules regarding sentence reductions, especially in the cases of violent criminals.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
13 year old shoots classmate in Bangkok afters repeated taunts
PHOTO: Siam Nonthaburi Foundation
A teenage schoolboy has shot dead a 13 year old classmate who he says had repeatedly insulted and bullied him at a school in Muang district yesterday morning. The fatal shooting occurred inside a public school in Bang Kraso, Nonthaburi, a north west suburb of Bankok.
The 13 year old shooter was apprehended and taken to the police station for further questioning in the presence of childcare officials. Police found a 7.65mm gun in his school bag.
The incident happened at 8.30am according to Ratthanathibet police.
Foundation rescuers found the victim, Chonlasit Boonchan, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student, lying dead in a pool of blood at the entrance of his classroom. He had one gunshot wound to the right side of his head.
Teachers and medical staff performed CPR, but were unable to revive him.
The teenage shooter told police that Chonlasit had often bullied him, slapping his head and calling him a “toot” – a lady boy, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.
He said he couldn’t stand it any more. So he stole his father’s pistol from their house yesterday morning and then shot Chonlasit as he was taking off his shoes to go to class after the flag raising. He then tried to head to the school bathroom but was caught by teachers and other students and handed over to police.
Thairath reports that he was heading to the bathroom to change into his school uniform. When he shot the victim he was wearing a black mask, shirt and gloves.
The victim’s father , 55 year old Suwit Boonchan, burst into tears when he saw his son’s body.
Police have spoken to witnesses including the boys’ teacher. The teenage suspect was taken to the police station for further interrogation.
SOURCES: Siam Nonthaburi Foundation | Bangkok Post
Crime
15 year old Buriram girl forced to sell drugs for her boyfriend
PHOTOS: Sanook.com
Police in Buriram north east Thailand, have rescued a 15 year old girl and arrested her 33 year old boyfriend after he threatened her with a gun to deliver drugs for his gang.
The girl, known only as “Aum,” called her father, who told police his daughter was being kept locked in a rented room in Nang Rong district and forced to deliver drugs for a local drug gang under threat of violence.
When officials and her family went to save the girl, they found a two room house. A search discovered a teenaged boy and three minors, one of whom was Aum.
“When she saw her aunt with the police, Aum ran and tearfully hugged her, realising she was finally safe.”
A further search of house turned up crystal methamphetamine (ice), methamphetamine pills, weapons and drug paraphernalia, all hidden throughout the house. Police believe the drugs were probably for personal use as there was equipment for smoking ‘ice’ and a digital scale. All the evidence was seized and will be used in the case.
“Louis”, the 33 year old boyfriend, managed to escape when police arrived, but later arrested.
Aum told police she met Louis at a karaoke restaurant, and that he invited her to stay with him and a few friends. She says he started pressuring her into using drugs and later forced her to deliver them for him. She told police about trips to pick up drug shipments and thenbeing forced to deliver the orders. Louis began threatening her with a gun, prompting her to call her father.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Sanook
