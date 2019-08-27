Red light cameras start fining Bangkok drivers from September 1 | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Red light cameras start fining Bangkok drivers from September 1
Smile, you’re on the new red light camera. The new CCTV and software systems to catch red light runners and jumpers will be ready this Sunday, September 1. There are 30 cameras now stationed at intersections around Bangkok.
Pol Col Kitti Ariyanon reports that “everything is 100% ready” and the cameras are able to catch people violating the red lights at any time of the day or in any weather conditions. The cameras are all linked to “mission control”, called BK02, where the camera operations are monitored.
Automatic fines will now arrive in the post and, according to Article 22 of the 1979 traffic law, the fine will be 1,000 baht for a violation. Payment of the fines will be checked when go to re-register your car each year.
SOURCE: Thai RathKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Grab rider ‘Pop’ explains what happened when the Bangkok mum stopped him on the motorway
PHOTO: Sanook.com
The Grab Food motorcycle rider who stopped to help a mother take her sick son to hospital Bangkok’s heavy traffic on Tuesday has given some more details about his good deed. The child, Nong Pla Wan, is now being treated in hospital and expected to fully recover from the ordeal.
Read yesterday’s story and watch the dramatic video HERE.
Recalling the way the events unfolded on the day, he says the mother opened her car door and begged “Pop” to help take her to hospital on his motorcycle as her son was having a seizure.
Watchara “Pop” Kasian says that he was delivering a pizza to an address in Watcharaphon. At first he didn’t know what the woman was going on about as he couldn’t see a child and there was dark film on the windows.
He says that, once he knew what was going on, he didn’t hesitate helping the distraught mother and the child, aged about three. He says he has a son of about the same age.
He used all his knowledge of the route and riding ability to get to the hospital ASAP. As he got closer to the hospital he realised that to deliver mother and son to the emergency ward of the hospital he would have to make a time consuming U-turn.
So he stopped and asked a motorcycle taxi driver to take the child and run across the road over-pass. A motorcycle ‘Win’ driver cradled Pla Wan and raced across the footbridge to the ER. Pop explained that when the mother leaped on his bike she mistakenly sat on the pizza he was delivering.
The customer was not very happy when the pizza was eventually but when Pop explained what had happened, and his bosses contacted the customer, it was sorted out amicably.
Pop thanked everyone for the good wishes to him and said if he ever has to do such a thing in the future he will be ready, willing and able.
Thanks Pop!
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Bangkok is again the world’s most-visited city for the fourth consecutive year, beating out Paris and London. The rankings are compiled annually by Mastercard. Welcoming around 22.7 million international visitors, Bangkok ranked as the top destination for global travellers this year.
Many of Bangkok’s visitors originate from these top five destinations, listed in order: Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India and the United Kingdom. Popular attractions include the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and for a day trip outside the city, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market.
According to the listing, Bangkok was host to more than 22 million international overnight travellers. Paris and London were in second and third place with just over over 19 million overnight stayers each. Other Asian cities in the Top 10 include Singapore at #5 and KL at #6, and Tokyo at #9. South east Asia’s other popular tropical destination, Bali, came in at #19.
The Mastercard Index, which expanded this year to look at global 162 cities, is not simply a ranking of the top travel destinations. Based on visitor volume and spend for the 2018 calendar year, the in-depth analysis also provides a growth forecast for 2019.
London was the only city in the top 10 cities to score a drop in international overnight visitors declining almost 4%. Tokyo is forecast to have the largest growth in arrivals this year, an increase of 10% to more than 14 million.
Phuket and Pattaya also scored in the top 20 most popular locations this year, #14 and #15 respectively.
Thailand’s tourism industry on some measures accounts for about a fifth of the nation’s gross domestic product. A boom in the sector fizzled this year as the baht strengthened and the global economy slowed.
Top 10 cities ranked by 2018 visitor numbers
1. Bangkok, Thailand: 22.78 million international overnight visitors
2. Paris, France: 19.10 million international overnight visitors
3. London, England: 19.09 million international overnight visitors
4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 15.93 million international overnight visitors
5. Singapore: 14.67 million international overnight visitors
6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13.79 million international overnight visitors
7. New York City, USA: 13.60 million international overnight visitors
8. Istanbul, Turkey: 13.40 million international overnight visitors
9. Tokyo, Japan: 12.93 million international overnight visitors
10. Antalya, Turkey: 12.41 million international overnight visitors
Read the full report HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Dengue fever: 3 dead in Bangkok so far this year
PHOTO: Tripsavvy.com
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang says 4,903 residents have been infected with the dengue virus so far this year, with 3 deaths.
In 2011, there were 10 deaths, with 8,699 having contracted the virus, so while there has been noticeable improvement, the current rate of infection is still worrying.
Governor Aswin says that the areas which have seen the highest rates of infection remain a concern and would continue to be kept under close watch. They include Huay Kwang, Nong Chok, Phyathai, Chatuchak and Yannawa.
The governor has instructed all 50 Bangkok district offices to carry out awareness campaigns on dengue prevention, encouraging residents to clean their houses and get rid of stagnant water that could be breeding grounds for mosquitos.
It’s understood that district offices will hold major clean-ups regularly to prevent outbreaks of the virus.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Thailand, the land of festivals
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
Saving Thai Airways
Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate, to 1.5%
Thailand’s Ang Thong National Marine Park, the ‘new’ Maya Bay
Vietnam Airlines gets go-ahead for direct US flights
Asian stock markets mostly rise on positive news
Grab rider ‘Pop’ explains what happened when the Bangkok mum stopped him on the motorway
Samsung launches foldable smartphone tomorrow
Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam asks for dialogue after rejected concessions
Monsoon rains and storm Podul: 16 deaths and over 100,000 homes affected so far
Chiang Mai police release Singaporean accused of attacking Thai wife with a scythe
Copycat – Chinese company announces first cloned kitten
Police warn about the dangers of visiting Thailand, directly contradicting Tourism Minister
Proposed amendment to Thailand’s Narcotics Act seeks to legalise cannabis growth at home
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Dengue fever: 3 dead in Bangkok so far this year
Constitutional court turns down request to lift Thanathorn’s suspension
Thai school girls – longer skirts, bigger blouses
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
- Bangkok3 days ago
The Suvarnabhumi shopping shambles
- Bangkok4 days ago
Smile, you’re on red light camera
- Road deaths2 days ago
Thailand by numbers
- Business2 days ago
Soaring baht continues to court investors and speculators
- Thailand3 days ago
“No more gang violence and sexy short skirts”
- Pattaya2 days ago
Thai police get tough on drivers at pedestrian crosswalks in Pattaya
- Phuket2 days ago
The problems with Phuket’s lifeguarding, in plain sight