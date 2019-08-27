Baht to climb higher against USD, more pressure on exports | The Thaiger

Business
Baht to climb higher against USD, more pressure on exports
The Thai baht is set to soar further as one side effect of the latest escalation of the China-US trade war. Economists say the latest tit-for-tat trade sanctions will hasten foreign capital inflows into Thailand’s “safe haven” bond market while the US Federal Reserves may again cut interest rates, adding more fuel to the situation.
Meanwhile the Thai export situation is expected to continue to worsen.
China announcing on August 23 a set of retaliatory tariffs of between 5-10% on $75 billion worth of US goods. US President Donald Trump responded by raising existing tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods by 15%, effective December 15. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
Markets reacted badly last Friday afternoon and then again on Monday morning when markets opened across Asia.
Thailand’s economy, in particular, stands in the cross-fire of the trade tensions as the country produces electronic parts and agricultural products that are sent to China before being shipped into the US. Hence, the tariffs imposed between the two countries directly impact Thailand’s own exports, causing the country’s volume of shipments to decline in the first half of 2019.
The worsening sentiment in the global economy will continue to have an adverse impact on Thailand, which is an export-reliant economy, said Mana Nimitvanich, first vice president of Krungthai Bank’s Global Business Development and Strategy Group.
Furthermore, the baht is likely to get stronger in the upcoming months if the trade war continues as the US Federal Reserves will be more inclined to again lower interest rates , Chatree said. This will cause the US dollar to depreciate further against the Thai currency, he added.
“Thailand is seen as a safe haven for global investors and if the trade war is prolonged, investors will continue to invest in Thailand’s bond market, accelerating the baht’s rise against the US dollar.”
The Bank of Thailand has already tried to limit hot money inflow into the Kingdom and even lowered the country’s policy interest rate in an attempt to keep the baht strength under control. However, the impact of these measures are yet to take affect.
Standard Chartered Bank predicts that the baht will remain strong at 30.5 baht per US dollar for the rest of 2019.
“We are not sure if the baht strength can be kept under control by the central bank in the upcoming months as safe haven inflows continue into Thailand’s bond market ,” said Tim Leelahaphan, a StanChart’s economist.
“The baht’s strength will lead to negative impacts on Thailand’s exports and tourism figures. As long as the trade war continues, this negative impact will stay,” Chatree said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Minister calls for probe on legality of the new Central Village luxury mall at BKK
PHOTO: Under construction at the time and now ready to open, but…
It’s bright and shiny, it’s new, it promises discounts on luxury goods, it’s next to the airport, it was set to open this Saturday, but is it legal?
The Department of Provincial Administration Department has been asked to investigate the legality of the new Central Village ‘Bangkok Outlet Experience’ next to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. The development is located on the side of Highway 370 running along the south of Suvarnabhumi airport, in the Bang Phli district in Samut Prakan province.
The project’s owner Central Pattana insists everything is legal.
But the Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda says that there must be an investigation into the town planning.
AoT (the Airports of Thailand), is challenging the 184 rai luxury shopping precinct saying it lacks all the proper authorisations. They say it will cause traffic congestion on roads to the airport. They also claim that lighting in the area could pose an aviation hazard as the lights from the new development might confuse pilots as they prepare to land. They also dispute the construction of a water pipeline to the property.
The AoT has given no reason why they have waited for the week before the planned opening when the site has been under construction for the past five years.
The 5 billion baht mall development was meant to open this Saturday but the AoT had blocked the main entrance since last week. Read that Thaiger story HERE.
The director-general of the local Or Bor Tor has now been directed to to determine if the Central Village has all the legal documents and building approvals necessary.
Meanwhile, Central Pattana issued a statement last night claiming the development had been constructed legally and had legitimate permission for the construction from the Highways Department, provincial authorities and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand regarding the use of land and buildings and access to the highway in front of the project site.
The statement says that “the company is confident that the government can resolve the situation so that cooperation will lead to economic and tourism benefits for the country and national development, and about 170 shops and 1,000 employees can start as scheduled.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
US-China tit-for-tat rattles Asian markets after Trump’s ‘tariff tantrum’
US President Trump has caused widespread panic in Asian financial markets today after Fridays “tariff tantrum” where he used Twitter to announce new levels of tariffs on Chinese imports after China announced their response to his previous ramping up of the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.
Asian shares have headed southward today after the President escalated tariffs in the US-China trade war renewing uncertainties about global economies.
Today’s selloff reflects how worried investors are about tariff hikes from both the US and China, and whether the latest chapter in the dispute could fuel a severe global economic slowdown.
The Thai Stock Exchange main index was down 29.24, a fall of 1.78%, early on Monday morning. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 started dropping as soon as trading opened today and stood at 20,234.87 in the morning session, down 2.3%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.7% to 1,916.14. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 3.3% to 25,309.37 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.5% to 6,427.20. The Shanghai Composite was down 1.2% at 2,862.87.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 600 points on Friday after the latest escalations in the trade spat rattled investors. The S&P 500 is now into its fourth straight weekly loss.
President Trump Tweeted out a surly reply to China’s announcement of new tariffs on $75 billion of US exports. He “ordered” US companies with operations in China to consider moving them to other countries, including the US.
When leaving the White House for the G7 summit in France, Trump told reporters, “I have the absolute right to do that, but we’ll see how it goes.”
“For all of the Fake News reporters that don’t have a clue as to what the law is relative to Presidential powers, China, etc., try looking at the Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. Case closed!”
After the markets closed in the US on Friday he announced the US would increase existing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods another 5%, from 25 to 30%. He also rattled off new tariffs on $300 billion of imports which would rise from 10% to 15%.
Trump also “ordered” UPS, Federal Express and Amazon to block any deliveries from China of the powerful opioid drug fentanyl. The stocks of all three companies fell as traders tried to assess the possible implications.
Some analysts now believe that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this year.
Bangkok
Airports of Thailand block entrance to new Central Village at Suvarnabhumi
PHOTO: The Nation
Please be seated and fasten your seat belts due to severe turbulence at the front of the almost-open Central Village “luxury outlet” shopping area next to Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok.
A dispute between Airports of Thailand and Central Pattana, the owners of Central Village, has hit some mid-air turbulence after AOT officials set up tents blocking the entrance of the hew shopping precinct to open on August 31. The AOT claims the outlet “trespasses the flying zone of Suvarnabhumi Airport” next door.
AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says he sent officials to inspect the disputed area earlier and found that Central Village was building a road connecting the outlet to the main road.
Meanwhile, Central Pattana issued a letter claiming its construction strictly follows current urban laws and regulations, and that it had received approval from related agencies before commencing all work.
The letter also said that applying for tap water and electricity connections from responsible authorities is a fundamental right to basic infrastructure, which every citizen is entitled to.
