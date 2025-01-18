Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 18, 2025
143 1 minute read
Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand is taking its fight against air pollution to the skies, deploying special flight operations to tackle the dangerous PM2.5 dust particles. Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri announced that the innovative operations have already improved air quality in key regions, including Bangkok, the central region, and the upper north.

Launched by Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI), the mission began on December 1 last year in Bangkok and surrounding areas, expanding to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Tak, and Mae Hong Son provinces the following day. According to AEROTHAI, these efforts have successfully reduced particulate matter smaller than 3 microns, with operations set to continue until the pollution subsides.

Advertisements

“AEROTHAI’s specialised flights use cool water and dry ice to lower the temperature of atmospheric layers at altitudes of 3,000 to 10,000 feet,” explained AEROTHAI president Nopasit Chakpitak.

Covering 20 square kilometres per operation, the flights create atmospheric channels to disperse pollutants, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

Related Articles

The Royal Rainmaking Department is also playing a key role, operating three centres in Bangkok and the central region, and one in the north. A fleet of 11 aircraft has been deployed, ensuring continuous operations to improve air quality, reported The Nation.

The initiative has garnered significant support from multiple sectors. Bangkok Industrial Gas Co Ltd contributed 300 tonnes of dry ice, while the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is aiding coordination efforts.

“This collaborative approach is essential to addressing the PM2.5 crisis and enhancing air quality for residents.”

Advertisements
Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a related report, to tackle Bangkok’s escalating air pollution, city officials inspected public buses for black smoke emissions at the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority’s (BMTA) Sathuphradit Depot on Tuesday, January 14. The initiative, led by Phonprom Wikitset, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, and Prapat Luangsirinapa, Director of the Environmental Office, aimed to address the city’s fine particulate matter (PM2.5) crisis.

Latest Thailand News
Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win Northern Thailand News

Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win

8 minutes ago
Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist Crime News

Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist

30 minutes ago
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks Krabi News

Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

45 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait Eastern Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

1 hour ago
&#8220;Barrelled and dumped&#8221;: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder Crime News

“Barrelled and dumped”: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

2 hours ago
Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video) Crime News

Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

2 hours ago
Thai actress Tangmo&#8217;s brother questions reenactment accuracy Bangkok News

Thai actress Tangmo’s brother questions reenactment accuracy

3 hours ago
Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery Eastern Thailand News

Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery

3 hours ago
Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand Bangkok News

Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand

4 hours ago
Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status Politics News

Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status

4 hours ago
Strategic partnership: Thailand and UK celebrate 170 years Bangkok News

Strategic partnership: Thailand and UK celebrate 170 years

4 hours ago
Tourist turmoil on Koh Larn: Rough seas spark safety warnings Pattaya News

Tourist turmoil on Koh Larn: Rough seas spark safety warnings

4 hours ago
Close call: Thai deputy PM reveals scammer encounter Bangkok News

Close call: Thai deputy PM reveals scammer encounter

5 hours ago
Phuket honours teachers with National Teacher&#8217;s Day celebration Phuket News

Phuket honours teachers with National Teacher’s Day celebration

5 hours ago
Heavy rain warning in Thailand as temperatures drop Thailand News

Heavy rain warning in Thailand as temperatures drop

6 hours ago
BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard Crime News

BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

22 hours ago
Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht Thailand News

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

22 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations Bangkok Travel

ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations

23 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025 Aviation News

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

24 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation Thailand News

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

24 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers Aviation News

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

24 hours ago
Pride and peril: Thai man caught &#8216;lion&#8217; about cub safety rules Bangkok News

Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

1 day ago
Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush Crime News

Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush

1 day ago
Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years Bangkok News

Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years

1 day ago
Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line Business News

Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 18, 2025
143 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

45 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

1 hour ago
&#8220;Barrelled and dumped&#8221;: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

“Barrelled and dumped”: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

2 hours ago
Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

2 hours ago