Police arrest suspect for cable theft at a Bangkok train station

A suspect has been apprehended by police for stealing electrical cables from the Red Line suburban railway service in Bangkok.

The arrest was made at the motorcycle parking area of Krungthep Aphiwat Central Station, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station.

The police, led by Police Colonel Dendoom Laphanan, discovered 21 items of evidence, including a green grounding wire roll, copper four-core wire roll, ten rolls of black aluminium wire, 45 rolls of stripped copper grounding wire weighing approximately 74.5 kilogrammes, and various tools and personal belongings.

The suspect confessed during questioning and implicated additional accomplices. The charges include theft at night by multiple people within a train station, using a vehicle to facilitate the crime, and possessing unauthorised radio communication equipment.

The Red Line suburban railway service provider, the Electric Railway Co., Ltd., has expressed its full cooperation with the police in capturing the other people involved in the cable thefts. The company emphasised its commitment to safety by implementing stringent security measures.

These include proactive patrols and collaboration between security personnel and police along the railway routes to prevent further cable thefts, ensuring the safety of commuters remains a priority, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two men were arrested in Bangkok’s Si Phraya area for allegedly stealing communication cables. Police detained the suspects after noticing suspicious behaviour and inconsistent explanations about their presence.

The operation, led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and senior officers including Police Major General Samart Promchat, took place near the Si Phraya-Charoen Krung intersection in Bang Rak district.

Police seized several tools, including an orange wire cutter, two blue wire cutters, hooks, crowbars, a torch, and a blue Toyota Corolla with registration number 3ณ9493.

The crackdown followed multiple reports to Bang Rak Police Station from National Telecom Public Company Limited about recurring cable thefts in the area, where thieves would open manhole covers, cut cables, and return later to collect them.

As a result, police increased patrols to deter further thefts.