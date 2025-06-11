Police arrest suspect for cable theft at a Bangkok train station

Suburban line sabotage prompts urgent security reviews

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
72 1 minute read
Police arrest suspect for cable theft at a Bangkok train station
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A suspect has been apprehended by police for stealing electrical cables from the Red Line suburban railway service in Bangkok.

The arrest was made at the motorcycle parking area of Krungthep Aphiwat Central Station, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station.

The police, led by Police Colonel Dendoom Laphanan, discovered 21 items of evidence, including a green grounding wire roll, copper four-core wire roll, ten rolls of black aluminium wire, 45 rolls of stripped copper grounding wire weighing approximately 74.5 kilogrammes, and various tools and personal belongings.

The suspect confessed during questioning and implicated additional accomplices. The charges include theft at night by multiple people within a train station, using a vehicle to facilitate the crime, and possessing unauthorised radio communication equipment.

Related Articles

The Red Line suburban railway service provider, the Electric Railway Co., Ltd., has expressed its full cooperation with the police in capturing the other people involved in the cable thefts. The company emphasised its commitment to safety by implementing stringent security measures.

These include proactive patrols and collaboration between security personnel and police along the railway routes to prevent further cable thefts, ensuring the safety of commuters remains a priority, reported KhaoSod.

Police arrest suspect for cable theft at a Bangkok train station | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, two men were arrested in Bangkok’s Si Phraya area for allegedly stealing communication cables. Police detained the suspects after noticing suspicious behaviour and inconsistent explanations about their presence.

The operation, led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and senior officers including Police Major General Samart Promchat, took place near the Si Phraya-Charoen Krung intersection in Bang Rak district.

Police seized several tools, including an orange wire cutter, two blue wire cutters, hooks, crowbars, a torch, and a blue Toyota Corolla with registration number 3ณ9493.

The crackdown followed multiple reports to Bang Rak Police Station from National Telecom Public Company Limited about recurring cable thefts in the area, where thieves would open manhole covers, cut cables, and return later to collect them.

As a result, police increased patrols to deter further thefts.

Latest Thailand News
Police rescue teens and arrest pimp in Bangkok hotel raid Bangkok News

Police rescue teens and arrest pimp in Bangkok hotel raid

9 seconds ago
Police arrest suspect for cable theft at a Bangkok train station Bangkok News

Police arrest suspect for cable theft at a Bangkok train station

8 minutes ago
Thai man fatally struck while crossing road to apologise to girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man fatally struck while crossing road to apologise to girlfriend

13 minutes ago
Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs Bangkok News

Bangkok minimarts busted for selling illegal drugs and herbs

23 minutes ago
Thai police seize firearms, arrest 12 in illegal arms crackdown Crime News

Thai police seize firearms, arrest 12 in illegal arms crackdown

30 minutes ago
Jetstar Asia to ground flights by end of July amid rising costs Thailand News

Jetstar Asia to ground flights by end of July amid rising costs

37 minutes ago
Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured Crime News

Student brawl in Kanchanaburi leaves four injured

45 minutes ago
Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family Thailand News

Thai Porsche driver kills motorcyclist and tries to silence victim’s family

53 minutes ago
Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth Pattaya News

Bugged out: Heartbroken Indian sprays mozzie repellent in mouth

1 hour ago
Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress Phuket News

Albanian tourist drowns at Karon Beach, husband in distress

1 hour ago
Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive? Thailand News

Thai tourism at a crossroads: Can the industry survive?

1 hour ago
Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand Crime News

Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

2 hours ago
Mystery man goes viral for &#8216;following&#8217; cars at Phuket traffic light (video) Phuket News

Mystery man goes viral for ‘following’ cars at Phuket traffic light (video)

2 hours ago
Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car Phuket News

Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car

2 hours ago
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees Road deaths

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

2 hours ago
More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot Thailand News

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

2 hours ago
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

3 hours ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

3 hours ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

4 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

4 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

4 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

5 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

5 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

5 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tranny whammy! Indian tourist rinsed in Pattaya hotel rinse-off

Tranny whammy! Indian tourist rinsed in Pattaya hotel rinse-off

1 day ago
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

6 days ago
Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

1 week ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x