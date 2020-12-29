Police arrest 89 people in Bangkok gambling den raid | The Thaiger

Police raided a Bangkok gambling den and arrested 89 people for allegedly gambling and violating the Emergency Decree which prohibits unauthorised gatherings in crowded spaces to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The bust follows a Covid-19 outbreak at a gambling den in Rayong, around 60 kilometres from Pattaya and around 180 kilometres from Bangkok. Yesterday, a 45 year old man who worked a the Rayong gambling den died after testing positive for Covid-19. It was the first Covid-19 related death in Thailand since November.

The Central Investigation Bureau raided the venue in Bangkok’s Chaeng Wattana area. The bureau chief Torsak Sukwimol says the police were tipped off about a building being used for illegal gambling. Torsak says officers confiscated 4 gambling tables and several gambling equipment. He says 75 Thais and 14 foreigners were arrested.

“Although they were wearing face masks, the crowded environment might have put them at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19… Officials checked their temperature before taking them into detention, and have contacted the Bangkok public health office to perform detailed testing.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.