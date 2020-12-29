Government launches seasonal road safety campaign ahead of New Year holiday | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Government launches seasonal road safety campaign ahead of New Year holiday
It’s that time of year again… The Thai government has launched its road safety and accident reduction centre, part of its annual road safety campaign for the “7 days of danger” over the New Year holiday. The campaign will run from today until January 4, in an attempt to reduce the carnage as holidaymakers take to the roads. The numbers choosing to use public transport are expected to drop, as a result of the Covid-19 resurgence.
The Bangkok Post reports that Deputy PM, Prawit Wongsuwon, who oversaw the campaign’s launch at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, says traffic rules will be strictly enforced to ensure the public’s safety over the New Year holiday. He is calling on drivers to check the road-worthiness of their vehicles, adding that drivers will be subject to breathalyser tests and that pick-up trucks should not carry more than the permitted number of passengers.
It’s understood the Royal Thai Army has set up over 200 rest stops outside military barracks around the country. The stops are open 24 hours a day and will offer vehicle checks, as well as having staff on hand from military hospitals, who can provide medical assistance if necessary.
Thailand continues to have one of the world’s worst road safety records, with a 2018 World Health Organisation report putting the number of deaths at 22,941 a year, or 62 a day. Speeding, a lack of skill, and lax enforcement of traffic laws are all seen as contributory factors. According to the Thailand Development Research Institute, around 70% of fatalities involve motorbikes.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from fatal car accident victims
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from victims of a fatal traffic accident where a 2 pickup trucks collided, killing 2 people and injuring 4. Police say the man pretended to help emergency responders during the rescue and stole valuables from both the deceased and the injured victims.
The accident occurred around 11:50am this morning on Mitrapap highway in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung Noen district, northeast of Bangkok. Police say a Isuzu pickup truck heading north swerved, crossing over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan pickup truck heading south.
A man and woman in an Isuzu pickup truck died at the scene. A passenger was thrown out of the truck and seriously injured. In the other pickup truck, 3 men were seriously injured and rushed to Sung Noen Hospital.
The accident blocked traffic on the Bangkok-bound side of the highway. Police did not give any additional details about the man that allegedly stole from the victims.
1 woman dies, another injured, after motorbike collides with truck in Chon Buri
An 18 year old student has died, and another has been injured, after a collision between their motorbike and an 18-wheel truck in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The incident happened in the district of Panat Nikhom, with rescue workers and police arriving on the scene to find the damaged motorbike and truck, on a road that is currently under construction.
The body of Napaket Wannchai, who died after being run over by the truck, was found near the bike. The driver of the bike, named as 18 year old Kanokphon Supa, had sustained minor injuries and was able to talk to police. She has been taken to hospital for treatment.
According to Kanokphon’s police statement, she was trying to overtake the truck on the inside, to avoid roadworks on the other side. The bike was hit by the truck, which caused it to fall over, knocking both women to the ground. The truck subsequently drove over Napaket, killing her.
Police have not disclosed the name of the truck driver, who is said to be cooperating with the investigation. Officers are examining CCTV footage of the area and have not confirmed if any action will be taken against the truck driver.
Holiday weekend road death toll: 67
67 people were killed in road accidents during the long holiday weekend while another 388 people were injured, according to the Transport Ministry. Most of the fatalities were motorcycle riders.
Thursday and Friday were public holidays for Constitution Day and Father’s Day which commemorates King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday. Many people were off work and travelled. The ministry estimates more than 14 million vehicles travelled in and out of Bangkok over the 4-day weekend.
The ministry says 401 road incidents were reported during the holiday weekend. The most common cause for accidents was speeding while the most fatalities were motorcycle riders. Out of the 128 road incidents involving motorcycles, 41 people died and 126 people were injured.
