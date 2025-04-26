PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was discharged from hospital after recovering from a high fever, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub yesterday, April 25.

The 38 year old PM was admitted to hospital on Thursday evening, April 24, following her return from a two-day official visit to Cambodia. After a medical examination yesterday, doctors found her condition had improved and permitted her to recuperate at home. She is expected to resume her duties on Monday, April 28.

The prime minister experienced a mild fever upon her arrival back in Bangkok from Cambodia at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday. Her condition worsened later at home, prompting her to seek medical care around 9pm. Medical professionals advised her to remain in the hospital for further observation and treatment.

Pitaka Suksawat, her husband, posted an image on Instagram of the prime minister in a hospital bed receiving intravenous fluids. The caption read: “Who didn’t listen to the warnings? Now your body is warning you. It’s too much,” accompanied by a sad face emoji with a tear.

Paetongtarn’s scheduled engagements yesterday were either postponed or attended by other senior officials. As the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, she had planned meetings with Chris Feng, president of the Singapore-based e-commerce and fintech company Sea Ltd, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and the police policy committee, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Paetongtarn dismissed speculation about a potential Cabinet reshuffle, reaffirming that the government remains united and unchanged. She addressed concerns over coalition tensions and the potential overhaul of economic portfolios, confirming that no such changes are planned.

Despite suggestions of replacing Bhumjaithai with the Palang Pracharath Party, the prime minister stood firm, emphasising no reshuffle would take place, even amidst public demand for changes in the commerce and agriculture ministries. She also acknowledged that Pheu Thai’s coalition with pro-military parties contradicts its previous pledge.