PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 26, 2025
56 1 minute read
PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was discharged from hospital after recovering from a high fever, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub yesterday, April 25.

The 38 year old PM was admitted to hospital on Thursday evening, April 24, following her return from a two-day official visit to Cambodia. After a medical examination yesterday, doctors found her condition had improved and permitted her to recuperate at home. She is expected to resume her duties on Monday, April 28.

The prime minister experienced a mild fever upon her arrival back in Bangkok from Cambodia at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday. Her condition worsened later at home, prompting her to seek medical care around 9pm. Medical professionals advised her to remain in the hospital for further observation and treatment.

PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Pitaka Suksawat, her husband, posted an image on Instagram of the prime minister in a hospital bed receiving intravenous fluids. The caption read: “Who didn’t listen to the warnings? Now your body is warning you. It’s too much,” accompanied by a sad face emoji with a tear.

Related Articles

Paetongtarn’s scheduled engagements yesterday were either postponed or attended by other senior officials. As the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, she had planned meetings with Chris Feng, president of the Singapore-based e-commerce and fintech company Sea Ltd, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and the police policy committee, reported Bangkok Post.

PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In similar news, Paetongtarn dismissed speculation about a potential Cabinet reshuffle, reaffirming that the government remains united and unchanged. She addressed concerns over coalition tensions and the potential overhaul of economic portfolios, confirming that no such changes are planned.

Despite suggestions of replacing Bhumjaithai with the Palang Pracharath Party, the prime minister stood firm, emphasising no reshuffle would take place, even amidst public demand for changes in the commerce and agriculture ministries. She also acknowledged that Pheu Thai’s coalition with pro-military parties contradicts its previous pledge.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown

1 minute ago
PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

21 minutes ago
Chiang Mai cafe accused of creating &#8216;human zoo&#8217; amid criticism Thailand News

Chiang Mai cafe accused of creating ‘human zoo’ amid criticism

40 minutes ago
6 police officers honoured after Hua Hin aircraft crash Thailand News

6 police officers honoured after Hua Hin aircraft crash

59 minutes ago
New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports Thailand News

New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports

17 hours ago
Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe Travel

Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe

17 hours ago
Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket Phuket News

Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket

17 hours ago
French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge Phuket News

French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge

18 hours ago
3 Thai teenagers suspected of murdering friend in Lop Buri dam Thailand News

3 Thai teenagers suspected of murdering friend in Lop Buri dam

18 hours ago
Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup Thailand News

Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup

18 hours ago
Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip Pattaya News

Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip

18 hours ago
Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos Pattaya News

Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos

18 hours ago
Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab Phuket News

Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab

18 hours ago
Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars Bangkok News

Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars

18 hours ago
Baht slump could boost Pattaya tourism in low season Pattaya News

Baht slump could boost Pattaya tourism in low season

18 hours ago
Tour de theft: Israeli&#8217;s bike swiped in Bangkok, found on Facebook Bangkok News

Tour de theft: Israeli’s bike swiped in Bangkok, found on Facebook

19 hours ago
Pattaya woman saved seconds before suicide attempt Pattaya News

Pattaya woman saved seconds before suicide attempt

19 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man sparks hospital horror in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Blade runner: Thai man sparks hospital horror in Chiang Mai

19 hours ago
Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news Phuket News

Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news

19 hours ago
Thai sub-district chief allegedly asks for sex from married woman Thailand News

Thai sub-district chief allegedly asks for sex from married woman

19 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest Uzbek national with counterfeit US,000 Pattaya News

Pattaya police arrest Uzbek national with counterfeit US$3,000

20 hours ago
Deadly tropical sandfly behind fatal fever cases in Thailand Thailand News

Deadly tropical sandfly behind fatal fever cases in Thailand

20 hours ago
Down with fever: PM Paetongtarn hospitalised after Cambodia trip Bangkok News

Down with fever: PM Paetongtarn hospitalised after Cambodia trip

20 hours ago
Thai transwoman commits suicide after losing 7 million baht in scam Bangkok News

Thai transwoman commits suicide after losing 7 million baht in scam

20 hours ago
Pattaya poker faces dealt losing hand in underground bust (video) Pattaya News

Pattaya poker faces dealt losing hand in underground bust (video)

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 26, 2025
56 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

14 million baht vanishes from Thai Parliament savings co-op

14 million baht vanishes from Thai Parliament savings co-op

2 days ago
Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

3 days ago
Thai PM urged by Human Rights Watch on Cambodia repression

Thai PM urged by Human Rights Watch on Cambodia repression

3 days ago
Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

3 days ago