Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong has downplayed concerns surrounding the Ombudsman’s review of Thaksin Shinawatra’s hospitalisation, calling it legally justified.

The former prime minister’s six-month stay at Police General Hospital (PGH) sparked controversy, with critics questioning whether it constituted privileged treatment. However, the justice minister remains unfazed, stating the arrangement complied with legal standards.

In a statement yesterday, April 22, Pol. Col. Tawee addressed the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) petition, which requests that the court annul the Department of Corrections’ (DoC) regulation that allowed Thaksin to be transferred to PGH.

“We respect independent investigations and will not interfere,” he said, referencing the ongoing review by the Ombudsman. The Ombudsman has already issued three opinions on Thaksin’s transfer, his medical treatment, and whether regulations were followed.

Pol. Col. Tawee further explained that both the Criminal Procedure Code and the Corrections Act hold equal legal weight.

Under the previous version of the corrections law, inmates were transferred for medical treatment without requiring court approval. He added that the Supreme Court’s ruling has separate powers, but the ministry is open to providing clarification if necessary.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Keerop Kritteeranont, Secretary General of the Ombudsman’s office, explained that the NHRC’s petition raised two key issues: the 2020 regulation that allows inmates to be treated outside of prison and the decision to transfer Thaksin to PGH.

The Ombudsman has officially accepted the complaint and will investigate how the regulation was issued and whether its revocation could harm the public or contradict the constitution.

The Ombudsman’s office plans to gather further details, which could involve summoning relevant agencies or requesting supporting documents.

Critics argue that Thaksin’s transfer may conflict with the Supreme Court’s intent, as the ruling did not stipulate hospitalisation. If necessary, the Ombudsman could take the case to the Administrative Court if the relevant agencies refuse to follow any amendments to the regulation.

On the matter of restarting Thaksin’s sentence, Pol. Lt. Col. Keerop stated that legal analysis would determine the next steps. If the regulation is annulled, the final decision could hinge on how the changes affect Thaksin, the DoC, and PGH, in line with existing laws, reported Bangkok Post.

The NHRC’s petition follows last year’s complaint about potential human rights violations due to the alleged unequal enforcement of laws, prompting the Ombudsman to consider submitting the case to the Administrative Court for a final ruling.