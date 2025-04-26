Chiang Mai cafe accused of creating ‘human zoo’ amid criticism

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 26, 2025
Chiang Mai cafe accused of creating ‘human zoo’ amid criticism
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English

Criticism has been directed at a Chiang Mai cafe located in a former tobacco factory, which allows visitors to observe workers sorting tobacco leaves, with some accusing it of creating a “human zoo.

The controversy began after a customer posted an image on social media, capturing her visit to Yen.CNX cafe with workers visible behind a glass partition, sorting leaves on the floor. The cafe, previously a tobacco factory, aims to showcase its history and traditional tobacco processing methods, according to the owner.

The photo was shared on Wednesday, April 23, on the Facebook page of Suwadee Punpanich, CEO of Bangkok-based Thonburi Sermrath, a medical clinic operator. By yesterday, April 25, the post had garnered over 7,000 comments, many criticising the social class disparity, with some labelling it a “human zoo.”

A commenter noted, “I’m a café hopper. However, seeing people working outside in hot weather as a display would not make me enjoy my visit at all.”

In response to the social media discussions, Suwadee clarified on Friday that she respected local traditions and appreciated venues like the cafe for highlighting traditional practices.

“I do not agree with the term ‘human zoo’. It shows a lack of understanding and disrespects the workers, who possess honour and dignity.”

The cafe also addressed the criticism on its Facebook page, emphasising that the public perception differed from their original intent. They explained that the tobacco factory was a family business, handed down through generations, and the owner aimed to share the family’s legacy in a modern, accessible way, reported Bangkok Post.

The design of the space highlights the factory’s original structures, with actual workers demonstrating their skills.

“The presentation was not for entertainment. From January to May each year, this is the genuine process of sorting leaves,” the cafe owners wrote. “These workers were not hired for a show and are compensated fairly.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

