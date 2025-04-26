Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown

Police in Phuket have arrested a Russian national involved in a prostitution ring in a latest crackdown.

On Thursday, April 24, officers working under the command of Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, arrested a 28 year old Russian woman at a hotel in Phuket Town. The arrest was made under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act, a law aimed at eradicating prostitution that disrupts public order and annoys locals and tourists.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bannapong Kengrian, Pol. Lt. Col. Nitiphong Mahasaksunthon, and Pol. Lt. Col. Pitiya Thepmuang, all part of the Tourist Police Division 3, led the operation, which saw the arrest of the suspect, who allegedly violated the law by contacting, inviting, or urging people into prostitution. This law targets those who engage in such acts in public spaces or areas that may cause public nuisance, further tarnishing Phuket’s image as a world-renowned tourist destination.

According to the police, the suspect was apprehended after a thorough investigation led by the Tourist Police Division’s Investigation Division 2, ensuring that all legal protocols were followed, reported Matichon.

Police made it clear that they are committed to rooting out any form of illegal activity that could harm the tourism sector or make tourists feel unsafe.

In similar news, Phuket’s tourism industry has been shaken by a scandal involving five women from Uganda, arrested for offering sex services in the island’s entertainment hub.

The women were caught engaging in illegal activities in Patong’s Soi Bangla area and were swiftly arrested and deported following a thorough investigation by Phuket Immigration officers.

On March 23, officers, led by Police Colonel Songprot Sirisuk and supported by senior staff, took immediate action after receiving public reports about the women’s activities.

In other news, in Chiang Mai, a 16 year old girl was arrested by police following a sting operation at a hotel. She allegedly acted as a pimp, arranging sexual services for a 14 year old girl for a fee of 3,500 baht and admitting to earning a 500 baht commission per client.