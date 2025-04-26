Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 26, 2025
56 1 minute read
Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

Police in Phuket have arrested a Russian national involved in a prostitution ring in a latest crackdown.

On Thursday, April 24, officers working under the command of Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, arrested a 28 year old Russian woman at a hotel in Phuket Town. The arrest was made under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act, a law aimed at eradicating prostitution that disrupts public order and annoys locals and tourists.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bannapong Kengrian, Pol. Lt. Col. Nitiphong Mahasaksunthon, and Pol. Lt. Col. Pitiya Thepmuang, all part of the Tourist Police Division 3, led the operation, which saw the arrest of the suspect, who allegedly violated the law by contacting, inviting, or urging people into prostitution. This law targets those who engage in such acts in public spaces or areas that may cause public nuisance, further tarnishing Phuket’s image as a world-renowned tourist destination.

Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown | News by Thaiger

According to the police, the suspect was apprehended after a thorough investigation led by the Tourist Police Division’s Investigation Division 2, ensuring that all legal protocols were followed, reported Matichon.

Police made it clear that they are committed to rooting out any form of illegal activity that could harm the tourism sector or make tourists feel unsafe.

In similar news, Phuket’s tourism industry has been shaken by a scandal involving five women from Uganda, arrested for offering sex services in the island’s entertainment hub.

The women were caught engaging in illegal activities in Patong’s Soi Bangla area and were swiftly arrested and deported following a thorough investigation by Phuket Immigration officers.

On March 23, officers, led by Police Colonel Songprot Sirisuk and supported by senior staff, took immediate action after receiving public reports about the women’s activities.

In other news, in Chiang Mai, a 16 year old girl was arrested by police following a sting operation at a hotel. She allegedly acted as a pimp, arranging sexual services for a 14 year old girl for a fee of 3,500 baht and admitting to earning a 500 baht commission per client.

Latest Thailand News
Thai-Australian police unite to combat transnational crime networks Thailand News

Thai-Australian police unite to combat transnational crime networks

8 seconds ago
Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police bust Russian woman in prostitution crackdown

20 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn leaves hospital after fever recovery

40 minutes ago
Chiang Mai cafe accused of creating &#8216;human zoo&#8217; amid criticism Thailand News

Chiang Mai cafe accused of creating ‘human zoo’ amid criticism

59 minutes ago
6 police officers honoured after Hua Hin aircraft crash Thailand News

6 police officers honoured after Hua Hin aircraft crash

1 hour ago
New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports Thailand News

New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports

18 hours ago
Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe Travel

Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe

18 hours ago
Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket Phuket News

Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket

18 hours ago
French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge Phuket News

French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge

18 hours ago
3 Thai teenagers suspected of murdering friend in Lop Buri dam Thailand News

3 Thai teenagers suspected of murdering friend in Lop Buri dam

18 hours ago
Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup Thailand News

Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup

18 hours ago
Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip Pattaya News

Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip

18 hours ago
Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos Pattaya News

Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos

18 hours ago
Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab Phuket News

Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab

18 hours ago
Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars Bangkok News

Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars

19 hours ago
Baht slump could boost Pattaya tourism in low season Pattaya News

Baht slump could boost Pattaya tourism in low season

19 hours ago
Tour de theft: Israeli&#8217;s bike swiped in Bangkok, found on Facebook Bangkok News

Tour de theft: Israeli’s bike swiped in Bangkok, found on Facebook

19 hours ago
Pattaya woman saved seconds before suicide attempt Pattaya News

Pattaya woman saved seconds before suicide attempt

19 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man sparks hospital horror in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Blade runner: Thai man sparks hospital horror in Chiang Mai

19 hours ago
Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news Phuket News

Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news

20 hours ago
Thai sub-district chief allegedly asks for sex from married woman Thailand News

Thai sub-district chief allegedly asks for sex from married woman

20 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest Uzbek national with counterfeit US,000 Pattaya News

Pattaya police arrest Uzbek national with counterfeit US$3,000

20 hours ago
Deadly tropical sandfly behind fatal fever cases in Thailand Thailand News

Deadly tropical sandfly behind fatal fever cases in Thailand

20 hours ago
Down with fever: PM Paetongtarn hospitalised after Cambodia trip Bangkok News

Down with fever: PM Paetongtarn hospitalised after Cambodia trip

20 hours ago
Thai transwoman commits suicide after losing 7 million baht in scam Bangkok News

Thai transwoman commits suicide after losing 7 million baht in scam

21 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 26, 2025
56 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news

Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news

20 hours ago
Phuket flyer dodges tornado terror as storm grounds landing (video)

Phuket flyer dodges tornado terror as storm grounds landing (video)

21 hours ago
20 test positive for meth in surprise Phuket drug screening

20 test positive for meth in surprise Phuket drug screening

21 hours ago
Phuket fishing tragedy: Man dies after being swept into sea

Phuket fishing tragedy: Man dies after being swept into sea

23 hours ago