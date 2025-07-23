Phumtham backs Paetongtarn to beat court case and return as PM

Thailand’s political soap opera just took another twist—with acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai backing suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra to beat the rap and reclaim her throne.

Speaking to reporters today, July 23, at the Interior Ministry, Phumtham declared he was “confident” that Paetongtarn would emerge from her Constitutional Court battle unscathed and resume leadership of the country.

“The prime minister didn’t think she did anything wrong,” said Phumtham, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister.

“She has explained it clearly to the public. She has repeatedly said she simply wanted to find a way to persuade Hun Sen to join us in resolving the tensions.”

Paetongtarn, daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, was suspended after 36 senators filed a petition accusing her of dishonesty and ethical violations. The case hinges on a leaked audio recording of a private call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, dated June 15.

In the controversial conversation, Paetongtarn allegedly referred to Hun Sen as “uncle” and described Thailand’s Second Army Area commander as “the other side”—language some say undermines national sovereignty amid sensitive border tensions.

Phumtham, who was present during the call, insisted it was informal and not initiated by the 38 year old Paetongtarn.

“Hun Sen called first,” he said.

The audio leak has sparked fierce political debate and led to accusations of misconduct that could see Paetongtarn permanently removed from office if the court rules against her.

Meanwhile, Phumtham is facing the heat of his own. A separate lawsuit filed by a group of senators accuses him of abusing his position to influence the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) into launching a probe into alleged vote collusion by the very same senators, reported The Nation.

But Phumtham brushed off the attack, calling it a “distraction” from the real issue.

“I’m not worried. As chairperson of the special cases committee, I simply chaired the meeting and performed my duty to consider cases eligible for DSI investigation. I did not interfere in any way.”