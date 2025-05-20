Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site

Girlfriend clings to hope, their planned wedding now uncertain

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site
Photo via Facebook/ โก๊ะ กันตนา พัดทอง

An operation is ongoing to locate a Thai construction worker who went missing following a landslide at the construction site of the MRT Orange Line on Lan Luang Road in Bangkok.

The worker, 33 year old Sarawut “Dao” Chanthason, yesterday, May 19, fell into a 19-metre-deep hole that had been drilled for a foundation pile of the Lan Luang MRT Station. He was buried beneath the soil due to the landslide, but officials have been unable to determine how deeply he is buried.

Construction workers and site managers told the media that the landslide may have been caused by heavy rainfall in the preceding days. However, there had been no visible warning signs of ground instability, so work proceeded as usual.

A witness to the incident, 41 year old Chart, told Channel 7 that approximately seven to eight workers were present at the time. Each was engaged in their respective duties when Sarawut, who approached the hole to turn off a machine before taking his lunch break, was suddenly caught in the collapse.

Related Articles

Chart said he was shocked and immediately called for help using his mobile phone. He added that he had only joined the team 10 days earlier and was deeply shaken by the event.

Construction site collapse Bangkok MRT
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิร่วมกตัญญู

A Royal Traffic Police officer volunteered to descend into the hole using a sling to dig through the soil and create air holes to aid Sarawut’s breathing. However, he was only able to reach a depth of around 10 metres, as the soil was too dense and sticky.

MRT ORange Line Bangkok landslide
Photo via Facebook/ โก๊ะ กันตนา พัดทอง

Sarawut’s girlfriend, 33 year old Wiriya “Aim” Chuenta, told DailyNews that she had experienced a nightmare and a bad omen before the accident. She recounted how the electricity at her home suddenly cut out at the same moment a crow flew past and made an eerie sound.

Thai worker missing in construction site
Sarawut’s girlfriend | Photo via ThaiRath

Wiriya said she was devastated to learn what had happened to her boyfriend. The couple had planned to marry in two to three years, and Sarawut had taken up construction work to save money for their wedding. She expressed hope for a miracle and wished to see her boyfriend rescued safely.

At present, officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Thailand, the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, and other relevant agencies are working together in the rescue effort.

Latest Thailand News
Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader Phuket Travel

Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader

6 seconds ago
Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site Bangkok News

Search continues for Thai worker buried in landslide at MRT site

5 minutes ago
Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II Bangkok News

Near miss: Cement chunk smashes woman’s car on Rama II

14 minutes ago
Ex-British air hostess busted in Sri Lanka over 67k baht drug stash Thailand News

Ex-British air hostess busted in Sri Lanka over 67k baht drug stash

27 minutes ago
Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat Road deaths

Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

32 minutes ago
Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport Phuket News

Runaway van slams into 4 taxis outside Phuket Airport

44 minutes ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods warning

54 minutes ago
Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend Thailand News

Phuket lawyer accused of misconduct and affair with client’s girlfriend

16 hours ago
Chon Buri monk caught with drugs after positive urine test Thailand News

Chon Buri monk caught with drugs after positive urine test

17 hours ago
Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate&#8217;s father Thailand News

Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate’s father

17 hours ago
K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok Best Bites

K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok

17 hours ago
Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand News

Argument turns deadly as nephew stabs uncle in Nakhon Ratchasima

18 hours ago
Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp Pattaya News

Pattaya pushes ahead with Jomtien beachfront revamp

18 hours ago
2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit Pattaya News

2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit

18 hours ago
Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership Thailand News

Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership

19 hours ago
Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June Phuket News

Phuket set to host City Pride 2025 parade in June

19 hours ago
Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing Thailand News

Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing

19 hours ago
Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns Thailand News

Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns

20 hours ago
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath Thailand News

South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

20 hours ago
Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria Thailand News

Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria

20 hours ago
Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role Crime News

Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role

21 hours ago
Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya Thailand News

Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured Road deaths

Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured

21 hours ago
Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes

21 hours ago
Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack Crime News

Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
57 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate&#8217;s father

Thai boy traumatised after being kicked by classmate’s father

17 hours ago
2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit

2 Israeli men and Pattaya transwomen fight over sex service deposit

18 hours ago
Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing

Landslide at Bangkok MRT construction site leaves 1 worker missing

19 hours ago
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

20 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x