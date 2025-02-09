Phuket airport staff under scrutiny for corruption but no formal probe yet

Picture courtesy of AoT Phuket

The National Anti-Corruption Commission‘s Phuket office has clarified that no formal investigation has commenced regarding four Airports of Thailand management staff at Phuket International Airport, despite acknowledgements of corrupt conduct by the organisation. The NACC is still in the evidence-collection phase, with the staff in question retaining their positions.

In late November last year, central NACC officials from Bangkok visited the airport to investigate corruption allegations on a contract valued at 11.8 million baht (US$348,185) for stickers commemorating His Majesty The King. However, no formal investigation has begun.

Suwat Saowarat, NACC Phuket Chief, indicated that the evidence-gathering process is ongoing, without confirming the employment status of the suspects within the multi-billion-baht state enterprise.

Suwat did not provide a specific timeline for when the Central NACC might officially launch an investigation but noted that evidence collection involves additional document gathering and on-site inspections.

He also stated that staff suspension would only be possible following a court’s acceptance of the case.

Suwat mentioned the need for more documentary evidence before proceeding, without addressing whether the preliminary investigation was stalled due to AoT’s delay in presenting documents, as confirmed in October last year. The NACC Phuket office seeks detailed information on budget allocation, median pricing, procurement methods, and authorisation processes related to allegations of corruption and inflated pricing involving Phu Khao Advertising Co Ltd.

Staff corruption

The contract was valued at 11.8 million baht, with procurement violations identified. An auction was scheduled for July 19 last year, but records indicate sticker sheets were installed from July 17 to July 18, before the opening of auction bids.

Suwat remarked that the NACC had not been formally informed about the case by AoT, which raised concerns. Phasaramon Kanchanawanit, Director of Corporate Communications for AoT, confirmed last year that disciplinary action was initiated against the Deputy Director and three senior staff at Phuket International Airport over the alleged corruption.

However, specific punishments were not disclosed due to internal policies and an ongoing AoT committee review.

Officials at AoT’s Phuket airport and the main office in Bangkok have not provided additional information, aside from an announcement made online in August last year. The notice, quoting AoT President Kerati Kijmanawat, mentioned that an internal investigation had concluded and disciplinary actions were planned against management found guilty of corrupt practices, reported The Phuket News.

However, no confirmation of any specific punishments has been provided. Phasaramon assured that AoT has its procedures for investigating and disciplining employees, though she did not acknowledge the legal requirement for state officials to report corruption incidents to the PACC or NACC.