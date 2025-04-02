Hungarian man causes ruckus at quake-hit audit office in Bangkok

Bob Scott
Hungarian man causes ruckus at quake-hit audit office in Bangkok
Picture courtesy of One 31

Bangkok was already reeling from chaos after the Myanmar earthquake triggered the collapse of the State Audit Office in the capital city but things took a bizarre turn yesterday when a Hungarian man stormed the site, claiming his friends were trapped in the rubble.

Flying straight from Hungary to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, the man splurged 4,000 baht on a taxi ride to the scene. He confidently informed the driver that he planned to inspect the chaos before heading to Pattaya.

On arrival, the determined Hungarian questioned officers about the inactive cranes and machinery. In an unexpected twist, he attempted to breach the barriers to rescue his so-called trapped compatriots. Soldiers, police, and rescue workers swiftly intervened, calming the man’s fervour.

According to the taxi driver, he collected the Hungarian at around 5.30am from the airport.

“He said he was going to Pattaya but insisted on visiting the scene first.”

The driver then revealed that the traveller, fuelled by alcohol, stirred quite the commotion upon arrival, forcing officers to negotiate for calm.

Officials at the site weren’t the only ones to have their feathers ruffled by the Hungarian, the taxi driver was disgruntled over his fare.

“He owed me 300 baht from the airport ride, but he assumed it was 4,000. I had no clue he’d act this way and waste five hours of my time.”

Picture of the Hungarian man surrounded by officials courtesy of One 31

Amid the negotiations, the bewildered Hungarian apologised profusely, even hugging the officers in a show of gratitude. Police escorted him from the site, ensuring he left peacefully, reported One 31 News.

Refusing to enter a police car, the Hungarian opted to stick with the taxi driver, propositioning a trip to Bang Sue Police Station to settle the fare debacle.

The State Audit Office’s collapse has already intensified tensions in Bangkok. Triggered by the Myanmar earthquake, the incident serves as a chilling reminder of the region’s vulnerability, with frantic rescue efforts underway at the scene.

As the dust settles from the Hungarian’s escapade, officials refocus on stabilisation efforts, navigating the aftermath of nature’s disruption while awaiting further details on the true extent of the tragedy.

Pictures courtesy of One 31

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

