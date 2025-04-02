BEING Thailand 2025: An event for connection and collaboration in wellness

A new single-day B2B wellness gathering on May 19 for the hospitality and tourism industry

Photo of Bill Barnett Bill Barnett2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
92 2 minutes read
BEING Thailand 2025: An event for connection and collaboration in wellness

Thailand’s wellness industry will take centre-stage this May in Phuket with BEING Thailand 2025, a new B2B event designed to unite professionals across the wellness, hospitality, and tourism sectors.

The inaugural gathering, expected to draw 400 industry leaders, aims to drive key conversations and innovation, bringing together a traditionally fragmented sector for an exchange of ideas and strategies.

As travel continues to evolve, wellness tourism has surged to the forefront with a rise in demand backed by figures from the Global Wellness Institute, reporting Thailand as the fastest-growing wellness economy worldwide in 2023.

The country’s wellness market grew by 28.4% to a total value of US$40.6 billion, largely driven by wellness tourism. The sector saw a remarkable 119.5% year-on-year increase in revenue, with international wellness travellers spending an average of US$1,735 per trip, far outpacing domestic visitors.

Related Articles

Viona Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, shared her insights on the sector’s shift.

“Travel has evolved; today, people are seeking more than just vacations, they’re seeking purpose. Thailand, with its rich wellness offerings, is uniquely positioned to lead the global demand for transformative travel experiences.”

BEING Thailand 2025, co-organised by C9 Hotelworks, QUO Global, Mrs B Group, and supported by Dragonfly360, will feature a dynamic agenda, including a two-hour mainstage session with industry leaders, hands-on workshops, and an exhibition of wellness products and services.

The forum’s structure will allow for deep dives into topics such as BEING Here, BEING Active, and BEING Different, offering attendees a chance to engage with bold ideas, fresh approaches, and new opportunities.

According to Paul Keen, Director of Operations & Culture at QUO Global, the event represents the dawn of a new movement.

“BEING Thailand marks the beginning of a new movement, where wellness blends with hospitality, spirituality, and science. It’s where businesses build genuine relationships, create positive energy, and push the boundaries of innovation.”

BEING Thailand 2025: An event for connection and collaboration in wellness | News by Thaiger

As explained by Sumi Soorian, Founder of Mrs B Group, the event’s goal is to foster connections across a wide spectrum of the wellness industry, from traditional hotel spas to cutting-edge technologies.

“Wellness is no longer just about fitness, it’s a holistic journey. BEING Thailand will showcase this expanded vision, integrating mindfulness, nutrition, and technology to create a comprehensive experience for all attendees.”

By fostering these connections, BEING Thailand 2025 aims to build a robust community of wellness professionals who can share knowledge and support the sector’s evolution. Pranapda Phornprapha, Founder of Dragonfly360, emphasised the importance of wellness in leadership.

“True leadership is rooted in wellness. When we nurture our minds and bodies, we lead with clarity, strength, and compassion.”

The event will offer numerous opportunities for networking and idea exchange, making it a must-attend for anyone in the wellness, tourism, and hospitality industries. For more details and to register, visit BEING Thailand 2025 Registration. The event is free to register.

BEING Thailand 2025 is supported by Phuket Hotels Association and regional PR and digital communications leader, Delivering Asia.

Latest Thailand News
Miracle escape: Electrician survives Khon Kaen earthquake Thailand News

Miracle escape: Electrician survives Khon Kaen earthquake

1 minute ago
Rotary Club&#8217;s golf tournament raises 700,000 baht for charity Events

Rotary Club’s golf tournament raises 700,000 baht for charity

2 minutes ago
Man arrested for indecency and deceiving job seekers in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested for indecency and deceiving job seekers in Bangkok

8 minutes ago
Chinese construction firm raises safety fears at Songkhla Hospital Thailand News

Chinese construction firm raises safety fears at Songkhla Hospital

19 minutes ago
Man arrested for sexually assaulting student after posing as lecturer Crime News

Man arrested for sexually assaulting student after posing as lecturer

27 minutes ago
Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy Thailand News

Udon Thani mother’s plea for missing son after earthquake tragedy

36 minutes ago
Drunk caught sexually assaulting Bangkok quake victim’s relative Bangkok News

Drunk caught sexually assaulting Bangkok quake victim’s relative

48 minutes ago
Potato’s winning lotto prediction leaves fans mashed with elation Thailand News

Potato’s winning lotto prediction leaves fans mashed with elation

58 minutes ago
Pregnant woman dies in tragic Ayutthaya motorcycle accident Road deaths

Pregnant woman dies in tragic Ayutthaya motorcycle accident

1 hour ago
Two arrested after 100k baht gold bracelet stolen in Wichit heist Phuket News

Two arrested after 100k baht gold bracelet stolen in Wichit heist

1 hour ago
Hungarian man causes ruckus at quake-hit audit office in Bangkok Bangkok News

Hungarian man causes ruckus at quake-hit audit office in Bangkok

2 hours ago
BEING Thailand 2025: An event for connection and collaboration in wellness Events

BEING Thailand 2025: An event for connection and collaboration in wellness

2 hours ago
Ancient Buddha statue found in Phayao coconut grove Thailand News

Ancient Buddha statue found in Phayao coconut grove

3 hours ago
Buriram man wins 6 million baht lottery with nephew&#8217;s help Thailand News

Buriram man wins 6 million baht lottery with nephew’s help

3 hours ago
Thai rescuer hospitalised after 4-metre python wraps around neck Bangkok News

Thai rescuer hospitalised after 4-metre python wraps around neck

3 hours ago
Beach town bust: Pattaya cops net Hong Kong murder suspect Pattaya News

Beach town bust: Pattaya cops net Hong Kong murder suspect

3 hours ago
Suspect caught attempting theft of housing project gate in Chon Buri Crime News

Suspect caught attempting theft of housing project gate in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Optimus Prime statue brings a lotto luck to Nonthaburi cafe patrons Thailand News

Optimus Prime statue brings a lotto luck to Nonthaburi cafe patrons

4 hours ago
4 year old Thai girl accidentally shoots herself with pen gun Thailand News

4 year old Thai girl accidentally shoots herself with pen gun

4 hours ago
Mae Hong Son battles wildfires and hazardous smoke levels Northern Thailand News

Mae Hong Son battles wildfires and hazardous smoke levels

4 hours ago
All aboard: Songkhla sets sail for cruise boom with new port plan Thailand News

All aboard: Songkhla sets sail for cruise boom with new port plan

4 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves 721m baht for Islamic teachers&#8217; salary boost Thailand News

Thai Cabinet approves 721m baht for Islamic teachers’ salary boost

4 hours ago
Thai man physically assaults mother over inheritance dispute Thailand News

Thai man physically assaults mother over inheritance dispute

5 hours ago
Stripe a pose: Tigress and cubs&#8217; rare jungle photoshoot steals the show Thailand News

Stripe a pose: Tigress and cubs’ rare jungle photoshoot steals the show

5 hours ago
Phuket set for alcohol-free Songkran festival to boost tourism Phuket News

Phuket set for alcohol-free Songkran festival to boost tourism

5 hours ago
EventsPress Room
Tags
Photo of Bill Barnett Bill Barnett2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
92 2 minutes read
Photo of Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

Related Articles

FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand

FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand

2 days ago
Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand

Class Bespoke Tailor: The best custom-made tailor in Bangkok, Thailand

2 days ago
Could bitcoin serve as a hedge against US Tariffs?

Could bitcoin serve as a hedge against US Tariffs?

2 days ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 28 to 30)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 28 to 30)

5 days ago