BEING Thailand 2025: An event for connection and collaboration in wellness

Thailand’s wellness industry will take centre-stage this May in Phuket with BEING Thailand 2025, a new B2B event designed to unite professionals across the wellness, hospitality, and tourism sectors.

The inaugural gathering, expected to draw 400 industry leaders, aims to drive key conversations and innovation, bringing together a traditionally fragmented sector for an exchange of ideas and strategies.

As travel continues to evolve, wellness tourism has surged to the forefront with a rise in demand backed by figures from the Global Wellness Institute, reporting Thailand as the fastest-growing wellness economy worldwide in 2023.

The country’s wellness market grew by 28.4% to a total value of US$40.6 billion, largely driven by wellness tourism. The sector saw a remarkable 119.5% year-on-year increase in revenue, with international wellness travellers spending an average of US$1,735 per trip, far outpacing domestic visitors.

Viona Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, shared her insights on the sector’s shift.

“Travel has evolved; today, people are seeking more than just vacations, they’re seeking purpose. Thailand, with its rich wellness offerings, is uniquely positioned to lead the global demand for transformative travel experiences.”

BEING Thailand 2025, co-organised by C9 Hotelworks, QUO Global, Mrs B Group, and supported by Dragonfly360, will feature a dynamic agenda, including a two-hour mainstage session with industry leaders, hands-on workshops, and an exhibition of wellness products and services.

The forum’s structure will allow for deep dives into topics such as BEING Here, BEING Active, and BEING Different, offering attendees a chance to engage with bold ideas, fresh approaches, and new opportunities.

According to Paul Keen, Director of Operations & Culture at QUO Global, the event represents the dawn of a new movement.

“BEING Thailand marks the beginning of a new movement, where wellness blends with hospitality, spirituality, and science. It’s where businesses build genuine relationships, create positive energy, and push the boundaries of innovation.”

As explained by Sumi Soorian, Founder of Mrs B Group, the event’s goal is to foster connections across a wide spectrum of the wellness industry, from traditional hotel spas to cutting-edge technologies.

“Wellness is no longer just about fitness, it’s a holistic journey. BEING Thailand will showcase this expanded vision, integrating mindfulness, nutrition, and technology to create a comprehensive experience for all attendees.”

By fostering these connections, BEING Thailand 2025 aims to build a robust community of wellness professionals who can share knowledge and support the sector’s evolution. Pranapda Phornprapha, Founder of Dragonfly360, emphasised the importance of wellness in leadership.

“True leadership is rooted in wellness. When we nurture our minds and bodies, we lead with clarity, strength, and compassion.”

The event will offer numerous opportunities for networking and idea exchange, making it a must-attend for anyone in the wellness, tourism, and hospitality industries. For more details and to register, visit BEING Thailand 2025 Registration. The event is free to register.

BEING Thailand 2025 is supported by Phuket Hotels Association and regional PR and digital communications leader, Delivering Asia.