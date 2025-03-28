Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
3,515 1 minute read
Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake
Earthquake in Bangkok

Authorities and experts are urging caution across Thailand after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar earlier this afternoon. An aftershock, estimated at magnitude 6.7, is rumoured to occur around 3.30pm Thailand time, approximately one hour after the main quake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located near Mandalay, Myanmar, but tremors were strongly felt across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen. Office workers in high-rise buildings reported swaying sensations, prompting rapid evacuations.

Although not officially confirmed, seismic monitoring pages and local experts suggest that the aftershock may occur around 3.30pm, with a slightly reduced magnitude but still strong enough to cause concern—especially for those in high-rise buildings or older structures. Emergency services have advised people in tall buildings to evacuate as a precaution.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, an aftershock is a smaller earthquake that follows the main shock of a larger seismic event. These follow-up tremors can happen within minutes, hours, or even days and may still cause damage, particularly to structures already weakened by the initial quake.

Related Articles

So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in Thailand, but visuals from Myanmar and affected Thai provinces continue to circulate on social media. The situation remains fluid, and authorities are monitoring closely.

Aftershocks are a natural part of the seismic sequence, and while they are usually less intense, they can still be dangerous. The public is urged to stay calm, follow official announcements, and avoid spreading unverified information.

Latest Thailand News
Retired officer surrenders after Phrae shooting over gamecock dispute Crime News

Retired officer surrenders after Phrae shooting over gamecock dispute

6 hours ago
Police dismantle online gambling mule account network in Thailand Thailand News

Police dismantle online gambling mule account network in Thailand

6 hours ago
Bangkok raid leads to 58 arrests for illegal employment Bangkok News

Bangkok raid leads to 58 arrests for illegal employment

6 hours ago
Thai police arrest two men for social media firearm threats Thailand News

Thai police arrest two men for social media firearm threats

7 hours ago
Thailand faces critical air pollution levels in 51 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces critical air pollution levels in 51 provinces

7 hours ago
Body found in Phetchaburi forest ends week-long search for missing man Thailand News

Body found in Phetchaburi forest ends week-long search for missing man

7 hours ago
Sisaket police seize illegal firearms cache in major raid Crime News

Sisaket police seize illegal firearms cache in major raid

7 hours ago
Bangkok tower collapses in deadly quake: 40 trapped in rubble Bangkok News

Bangkok tower collapses in deadly quake: 40 trapped in rubble

7 hours ago
Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake Hot News

Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake

7 hours ago
Mother seeks help as children rescued from abusive father in Krabi Krabi News

Mother seeks help as children rescued from abusive father in Krabi

7 hours ago
Pattaya: Foreign women nabbed in illegal bar raid Pattaya News

Pattaya: Foreign women nabbed in illegal bar raid

8 hours ago
Malaysian tourist overcharged by motorcycle taxi in Hat Yai Crime News

Malaysian tourist overcharged by motorcycle taxi in Hat Yai

8 hours ago
Phuket splashes 4 million baht on motorcycle safety blitz Phuket News

Phuket splashes 4 million baht on motorcycle safety blitz

8 hours ago
Royal Forest Department probes illegal land sales in Chiang Mai Crime News

Royal Forest Department probes illegal land sales in Chiang Mai

8 hours ago
Thailand rocked by 7.7 magnitude earthquake Bangkok News

Thailand rocked by 7.7 magnitude earthquake

8 hours ago
Toxic air terror: Nan goes into lockdown as smog chokes province Thailand News

Toxic air terror: Nan goes into lockdown as smog chokes province

9 hours ago
Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple Crime News

Suspect arrested after fatal monk stabbing in Phrae temple

9 hours ago
Thai MP blows whistle on 20m baht vote-buying scandal Thailand News

Thai MP blows whistle on 20m baht vote-buying scandal

9 hours ago
Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts Bangkok News

Shirt storm: Bangkok shop owner defends right to sell Putin and Hitler shirts

9 hours ago
Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash Thailand News

Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

10 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest Crime News

Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest

11 hours ago
Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase Pattaya News

Transgender thief busted by Bolt riders in dramatic Pattaya chase

11 hours ago
2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car Thailand News

2.1 million Yaba pills, 210kg of crystal meth found in crashed car

11 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom cop kills wife amid family fears (video) Thailand News

Nakhon Pathom cop kills wife amid family fears (video)

11 hours ago
Bringing home the bacon: Korat businesses struggle as pork prices soar Thailand News

Bringing home the bacon: Korat businesses struggle as pork prices soar

11 hours ago
Hot News
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger7 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 28, 2025
3,515 1 minute read
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

How much does it cost to see a doctor in Thailand?

How much does it cost to see a doctor in Thailand?

Monday, December 30, 2024
Is tap water in Thailand safe to consume?

Is tap water in Thailand safe to consume?

Thursday, December 26, 2024
Moo Deng crowned Meme of the Year on X

Moo Deng crowned Meme of the Year on X

Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Where to see the iconic Squid Game &#8216;Gogowa&#8217; Doll in Bangkok

Where to see the iconic Squid Game ‘Gogowa’ Doll in Bangkok

Tuesday, December 24, 2024