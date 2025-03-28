Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake

Authorities and experts are urging caution across Thailand after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar earlier this afternoon. An aftershock, estimated at magnitude 6.7, is rumoured to occur around 3.30pm Thailand time, approximately one hour after the main quake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located near Mandalay, Myanmar, but tremors were strongly felt across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Khon Kaen. Office workers in high-rise buildings reported swaying sensations, prompting rapid evacuations.

Although not officially confirmed, seismic monitoring pages and local experts suggest that the aftershock may occur around 3.30pm, with a slightly reduced magnitude but still strong enough to cause concern—especially for those in high-rise buildings or older structures. Emergency services have advised people in tall buildings to evacuate as a precaution.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, an aftershock is a smaller earthquake that follows the main shock of a larger seismic event. These follow-up tremors can happen within minutes, hours, or even days and may still cause damage, particularly to structures already weakened by the initial quake.

So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in Thailand, but visuals from Myanmar and affected Thai provinces continue to circulate on social media. The situation remains fluid, and authorities are monitoring closely.

Aftershocks are a natural part of the seismic sequence, and while they are usually less intense, they can still be dangerous. The public is urged to stay calm, follow official announcements, and avoid spreading unverified information.