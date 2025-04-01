Families receive bodies of three from Bangkok building collapse

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott37 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
84 1 minute read
Families receive bodies of three from Bangkok building collapse
Picture courtesy of ANI News

The shattered remains of three victims, tragically caught in the devastating collapse of the State Audit Office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, were returned to grieving relatives in Nong Khai. The horrific incident occurred last Friday, reducing the site to rubble.

The victims have been identified as 47 year old Khamsaen Matra, her 26 year old son Natdanai Namburi, and 23 year old daughter Sumitra Namburi. The desperate search continues for Khamsaen’s husband, 52 year old Likhit Suwannachart, lost amid the debris. Both Khamsaen and Likhit had been labouring in construction for 20 years.

Sumitra, a promising public health student on the brink of graduation this month, had only begun working on the ill-fated project two days before disaster struck, hoping to earn some extra cash during her school break.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn revealed that out of the 18 tragically deceased workers, ten were covered by the Social Security Fund (SSF). Their families will receive compensation, while discussions are ongoing with contractors about those not covered by the SSF, Bangkok Post reported.

Related Articles

Amidst the chaos, Boontham Srisaman, director of Bangkok’s Regional Labour Welfare Protection 9, stated that contact had been established with twenty subcontracted firms under the China Railway No.10 Engineering Group. The ill-starred project engaged 401 workers, hailing from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand.

At the time of the Chatuchak district building collapse, a terrifying 128 people were on-site, with only a few managing to flee the impending doom in the nick of time. The hunt for answers and justice continues as families demand accountability.

Families receive bodies of three from Bangkok building collapse | News by Thaiger
Picture of the State Audit Office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, courtesy of Bangkok Post

Latest Thailand News
Thailand advises on managing &#8216;earthquake drunk&#8217; symptoms Thailand News

Thailand advises on managing ‘earthquake drunk’ symptoms

4 seconds ago
Russian man&#8217;s body severed in Phuket motorcycle crash Phuket News

Russian man’s body severed in Phuket motorcycle crash

6 minutes ago
Phuket forum seeks input on draft national policy map Phuket News

Phuket forum seeks input on draft national policy map

15 minutes ago
Heavy rainfall set to drench 25 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall set to drench 25 Thai provinces including Bangkok

28 minutes ago
Families receive bodies of three from Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

Families receive bodies of three from Bangkok building collapse

37 minutes ago
Soldier dies in Lop Buri car crash after collision Road deaths

Soldier dies in Lop Buri car crash after collision

17 hours ago
Thailand fast-tracks factory rooftop solar panel revolution Business News

Thailand fast-tracks factory rooftop solar panel revolution

17 hours ago
Man dies after convulsions during police restraint in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Man dies after convulsions during police restraint in Nonthaburi

17 hours ago
On-job connection: Thai telecom firm cut off in fraud scandal Business News

On-job connection: Thai telecom firm cut off in fraud scandal

17 hours ago
Minor Myanmar aftershock causes evacuations in Bangkok Bangkok News

Minor Myanmar aftershock causes evacuations in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Thai me down: Bangkok opens new visa expat and investor hub Visa Information

Thai me down: Bangkok opens new visa expat and investor hub

18 hours ago
MRT Pink Line resumes partial service after Myanmar quake impact Bangkok News

MRT Pink Line resumes partial service after Myanmar quake impact

18 hours ago
Man found dead in abandoned Chon Buri condo after theft attempt Crime News

Man found dead in abandoned Chon Buri condo after theft attempt

18 hours ago
Phuket eyes jackpot as entertainment complex bill hits Parliament Phuket News

Phuket eyes jackpot as entertainment complex bill hits Parliament

19 hours ago
Pickup hit by train in Surat Thani, two dead, three injured Road deaths

Pickup hit by train in Surat Thani, two dead, three injured

19 hours ago
Phuket stunner snatches Miss Grand Thailand 2025 crown Phuket News

Phuket stunner snatches Miss Grand Thailand 2025 crown

19 hours ago
Tragic truck accident in Phetchabun claims two children&#8217;s lives Road deaths

Tragic truck accident in Phetchabun claims two children’s lives

19 hours ago
Scent of a scam: Pattaya cops sniff out fake perfume racket Pattaya News

Scent of a scam: Pattaya cops sniff out fake perfume racket

20 hours ago
Lottery fans eye Shinawatra family for April 1 lucky numbers Thailand News

Lottery fans eye Shinawatra family for April 1 lucky numbers

20 hours ago
Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing of teen in Nonthaburi Crime News

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing of teen in Nonthaburi

20 hours ago
Crack scare sparks Bangkok evacuations but no quake recorded Bangkok News

Crack scare sparks Bangkok evacuations but no quake recorded

20 hours ago
Bhumjaithai MP faces possible expulsion for Kla Dharma ties Thailand News

Bhumjaithai MP faces possible expulsion for Kla Dharma ties

21 hours ago
FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand Thailand News

FazWaz launches real-time earthquake alert system for Thailand

21 hours ago
Lottery winners flock to Chon Buri temple for blessings Thailand News

Lottery winners flock to Chon Buri temple for blessings

21 hours ago
Pattaya man dies after fall during scrap metal theft at condo Pattaya News

Pattaya man dies after fall during scrap metal theft at condo

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott37 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
84 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Phuket forum seeks input on draft national policy map

Phuket forum seeks input on draft national policy map

15 minutes ago
Heavy rainfall set to drench 25 Thai provinces including Bangkok

Heavy rainfall set to drench 25 Thai provinces including Bangkok

28 minutes ago
Soldier dies in Lop Buri car crash after collision

Soldier dies in Lop Buri car crash after collision

17 hours ago
Thailand fast-tracks factory rooftop solar panel revolution

Thailand fast-tracks factory rooftop solar panel revolution

17 hours ago