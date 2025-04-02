Two arrested after 100k baht gold bracelet stolen in Wichit heist

Wichit Police have arrested two suspects involved in a daring gold shop robbery that saw a gold bracelet worth over 100,000 baht snatched from the CP Gold Master store.

The theft took place just after 3.20pm on Monday, March 31, when the culprit, disguised in women’s clothing, grabbed the valuable piece of jewellery before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

The incident occurred at the CP Gold Master shop behind the Big C shopping centre on the bypass road. The shop’s employee, Kanokrat Wannun, immediately reported the theft to the Wichit Police Station.

Acting swiftly, Wichit Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang led a team of officers, including chief investigator Police Lieutenant Colonel Yuthaphon Phromdao, to the scene to gather evidence.

According to police reports, the thieves arrived on a grey-black Honda Forza motorbike, its licence plate removed to avoid identification. One of the suspects, described as disguised in women’s clothing and wearing a headscarf, entered the shop under the guise of browsing.

Seizing an opportunity, the suspect grabbed a 2-baht gold bracelet before rushing out of the store and onto the waiting motorbike.

The suspects sped off along Soi Bang Yai, heading towards the Samkong Intersection. Determined to catch the criminals, the police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which led to their successful arrest.

Though the exact time and place of the arrests were not disclosed, images shared by the police show the motorbike being recovered, along with the missing licence plate.

The suspects were later identified as Pinij Saman and Supawadi Kaewthong, who were both taken into custody, reported The Phuket News.

Now in police hands, Pinij and Supawadi will face charges for the theft. The quick work of the Wichit Police has ensured that justice will be served for the stolen gold, and the suspects will soon face the consequences of their criminal actions.