Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer

Another round of free Covid-19 vaccinations for expats was announced yesterday, this time with the option of receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Bangkok Hospital in Phuket made the announcement stating that they would be providing expats the free vaccines in partnership with the Department of Disease Control, but they would only be offering inoculation for those who have never received any Covid-19 vaccines before.

The announcement allowed registration until Friday, September 3, but the date of vaccination has yet to be set. In fact, the notice warns that registration is just a survey to calculate interest and does not guarantee Bangkok Hospital will be able to procure enough vaccines for all expats in need.

They explain that they will notify expats when vaccines are available by SMS confirmation and will prioritise medical conditions and then go by the order registration was received. They advise those interested to call the hotline 1719 or to the hospital directly at 076-254425 or 076-655000.

Expats still must meet eligibility requirements to register for vaccines, but the age limit has been lowered to include all foreign residents over 40 years old. Women who have been pregnant for at least 12 weeks are also eligible. Children 12-18 years old will be given Pfizer vaccines.

Other registrants will be given the option of 2 doses of Sinovac, 2 doses of AstraZeneca, or 2 doses of Pfizer. Noticeably missing are any options that mix vaccines as had previously been offered.

For those younger than 40, they must still meet one of the medical conditions deemed as high-risk for Covid-19 infections, though an eighth condition has been added for those afflicted by a genetic disease like Down’s syndrome, brain or nerve problems, or children with delayed development.

Weight > 100kg or BMI > 35kg/m3 / or obesity in children

Severe chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs)

Coronary artery diseases (CAD)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD, 5th stage)

Cerebrovascular diseases

Cancer and immunocompromised conditions

Diabetes

Genetic disease: Down’s syndrome, problems with the brain or nerves, delayed development in children

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

