Connect with us

Phuket

Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO

Another round of free Covid-19 vaccinations for expats was announced yesterday, this time with the option of receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Bangkok Hospital in Phuket made the announcement stating that they would be providing expats the free vaccines in partnership with the Department of Disease Control, but they would only be offering inoculation for those who have never received any Covid-19 vaccines before.

The announcement allowed registration until Friday, September 3, but the date of vaccination has yet to be set. In fact, the notice warns that registration is just a survey to calculate interest and does not guarantee Bangkok Hospital will be able to procure enough vaccines for all expats in need.

They explain that they will notify expats when vaccines are available by SMS confirmation and will prioritise medical conditions and then go by the order registration was received. They advise those interested to call the hotline 1719 or to the hospital directly at 076-254425 or 076-655000.

Expats still must meet eligibility requirements to register for vaccines, but the age limit has been lowered to include all foreign residents over 40 years old. Women who have been pregnant for at least 12 weeks are also eligible. Children 12-18 years old will be given Pfizer vaccines.

Other registrants will be given the option of 2 doses of Sinovac, 2 doses of AstraZeneca, or 2 doses of Pfizer. Noticeably missing are any options that mix vaccines as had previously been offered.

For those younger than 40, they must still meet one of the medical conditions deemed as high-risk for Covid-19 infections, though an eighth condition has been added for those afflicted by a genetic disease like Down’s syndrome, brain or nerve problems, or children with delayed development.

  • Weight > 100kg or BMI > 35kg/m3 / or obesity in children
  • Severe chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs)
  • Coronary artery diseases (CAD)
  • Chronic kidney disease (CKD, 5th stage)
  • Cerebrovascular diseases
  • Cancer and immunocompromised conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Genetic disease: Down’s syndrome, problems with the brain or nerves, delayed development in children

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket2 mins ago

Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Bangkok42 mins ago

Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Phuket2 hours ago

1 new death as daily Covid-19 infections in Phuket top 200

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Crime12 hours ago

Court approves Thitisan custody extension, investigate further
Thailand15 hours ago

New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Thammasat University approved to import Covid-19 vaccines
Pattaya18 hours ago

Flooding in Pattaya over 1 metre deep strands cars, floods homes
Thailand22 hours ago

Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Policeman confessions, UK puts Thailand on red list | August 27
Thailand22 hours ago

Restrictions eased in “dark red” provinces; new “Covid Free” initiative
Phuket23 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Politics1 day ago

4-day no-confidence debate for PM Prayut set for August 31
Thailand1 day ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 27
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending