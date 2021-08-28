Phuket
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Another round of free Covid-19 vaccinations for expats was announced yesterday, this time with the option of receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Bangkok Hospital in Phuket made the announcement stating that they would be providing expats the free vaccines in partnership with the Department of Disease Control, but they would only be offering inoculation for those who have never received any Covid-19 vaccines before.
The announcement allowed registration until Friday, September 3, but the date of vaccination has yet to be set. In fact, the notice warns that registration is just a survey to calculate interest and does not guarantee Bangkok Hospital will be able to procure enough vaccines for all expats in need.
They explain that they will notify expats when vaccines are available by SMS confirmation and will prioritise medical conditions and then go by the order registration was received. They advise those interested to call the hotline 1719 or to the hospital directly at 076-254425 or 076-655000.
Expats still must meet eligibility requirements to register for vaccines, but the age limit has been lowered to include all foreign residents over 40 years old. Women who have been pregnant for at least 12 weeks are also eligible. Children 12-18 years old will be given Pfizer vaccines.
Other registrants will be given the option of 2 doses of Sinovac, 2 doses of AstraZeneca, or 2 doses of Pfizer. Noticeably missing are any options that mix vaccines as had previously been offered.
For those younger than 40, they must still meet one of the medical conditions deemed as high-risk for Covid-19 infections, though an eighth condition has been added for those afflicted by a genetic disease like Down’s syndrome, brain or nerve problems, or children with delayed development.
- Weight > 100kg or BMI > 35kg/m3 / or obesity in children
- Severe chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs)
- Coronary artery diseases (CAD)
- Chronic kidney disease (CKD, 5th stage)
- Cerebrovascular diseases
- Cancer and immunocompromised conditions
- Diabetes
- Genetic disease: Down’s syndrome, problems with the brain or nerves, delayed development in children
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
1 new death as daily Covid-19 infections in Phuket top 200
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Court approves Thitisan custody extension, investigate further
New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Thammasat University approved to import Covid-19 vaccines
Flooding in Pattaya over 1 metre deep strands cars, floods homes
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Thailand News Today | Policeman confessions, UK puts Thailand on red list | August 27
Restrictions eased in “dark red” provinces; new “Covid Free” initiative
Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
4-day no-confidence debate for PM Prayut set for August 31
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 27
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
- Crime4 days ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- Crime2 days ago
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
- Bangkok2 days ago
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
- Crime2 days ago
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
- Bangkok3 days ago
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Efficacy of mRNA vaccines drops to 66% against Delta variant – US study
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case