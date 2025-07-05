Bryde’s whales delight tourists at Bang saen Beach, Chon Buri

The tranquil shores of Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri’s Saensuk district experienced a buzz of excitement yesterday when three Bryde’s whales, including a mother and her two calves, were spotted near Wonnapha Beach.

Captured on a mobile phone by local fishermen, the video showed the whales playfully pursuing small fish, with seagulls diving for escaping prey adding to the spectacle.

Eaksak Soemsri, a 48 year old fisherman and seafood vendor, shared the video and photos on Facebook, crediting the footage to a fishing boat owned by Sute Chaiyabut.

“We were alerted early in the morning by fishermen and the ‘Beer Line’ group about the whales.”

Initially, they heard of two whales, but upon venturing out, they found three—a mother, last year’s calf, and a newborn pink calf approximately 3 metres long, which was seen riding on its mother’s back. Soemsri, who also organises whale-watching trips, revealed that the Department of Natural Resources and Environment plans to survey the whales today, July 5, to document and name them.

Waree Nimthongplod, a 68 year old beach vendor, confirmed the annual visits of Bryde’s whales to the area, typically during the cooler season near Laem Taen, observable from Bang Saen Beach. She remarked on the rarity of seeing them so close, inviting tourists to witness these remarkable creatures.

Phinyo Phothikul, a 26 year old banana boat rental operator, noted that Laem Taen’s quieter waters offer prime opportunities for whale sightings.

“Look for circling seagulls—they often indicate whales feeding below. But it’s important to stay 50-100 metres away to avoid disturbance,” he said, highlighting the presence of Irrawaddy and bottlenose dolphins near Khao Sam Muk.

Soemsri, operating speedboat tours for whale watching, offers trips priced at 1,500 baht per person for groups of four or 15,000 baht for groups of 10, including food, drinks, and insurance. Tourists interested in these excursions can contact him on 083-598-5515.

Anupap Kaewmahawong, a 40 year old tourist from Kamphaeng Phet, expressed his enthusiasm: “I’ve only ever seen dolphins. The news of whales being so close to shore is thrilling—I’d love to see them!”

This sighting highlights the increasing presence of marine life along Thailand’s coast. Soemsri mentioned a rise in food sources drawing more whales and dolphins to Bang Saen, Sri Racha, and Koh Si Chang, and urged visitors to respect these animals by maintaining a safe distance to allow them to feed undisturbed, reported The Pattaya News.