Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth

Ryan Turner5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
Police in Sai Mai district apprehended a man for illegal possession of firearms and drugs, following a domestic dispute where he allegedly threatened neighbours afterwards. The arrest took place yesterday, February 20, at 2.30pm at his residence in Sai Mai, Bangkok.

The arrest took place after police received complaints from locals about a neighbour brandishing a weapon following an argument with his wife. The Sai Mai police investigation team gathered evidence and obtained a search warrant from the Min Buri Criminal Court.

Upon arrival at 42 year old Jirapong’s home, the police identified themselves and presented the search warrant. During the search, police discovered a homemade firearm in a black fabric holster, along with various ammunition: three 20-gauge shotgun shells, one spent casing, two .38 calibre rounds, and two .22 calibre rounds.

Additionally, a sword measuring approximately 70 centimetres was found in the room. Jirapong admitted ownership of the weapon, stating he had bought it for self-defence from an acquaintance for 5,000 baht, and had stored the ammunition for some time.

A further search of the premises led to the discovery of 15 methamphetamine tablets and 0.56 grammes of crystal meth in a bedside drawer.

Following this, police arrested Jirapong and seized the evidence, transferring him to the Sai Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, Police apprehended a man in possession of seven war weapons and over 8,000 rounds of ammunition during a raid in the Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon.

The arrest took place on January 24 when officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) and local Samut Sakhon police detained 28 year old Phatthakorn at his residence in tambon Don Deekai. He faces charges of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, according to Police Major General Noppasil Poolsawat, deputy MPB commissioner.

In other news, police today arrested an Australian couple for snatching the belongings of two foreign tourists in the Rawai area of Phuket on Wednesday, February 19.

Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth

