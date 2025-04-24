Chinese tourist’s joyride ends in horror crash on Pattaya street

A Chinese tourist’s midnight thrill ride turned into a nightmare after he slammed his high-powered motorcycle into a utility pole in Pattaya, leaving him fighting for his life.

The horrific crash occurred at 5.16am yesterday, April 23, in Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 3. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre rushed to the scene, joined by Police Lieutenant Anand Mahakit-Asawakul, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya Police Station.

What they found was pure carnage. A black and green Kawasaki 1,000cc motorbike lay twisted and wrecked, its shattered parts scattered across the road. The rider’s full-face helmet was in pieces nearby.

The man, believed to be a Chinese national aged between 30 and 40, was found lying unconscious on the asphalt, in critical condition.

Rescue workers performed CPR on-site before urgently transporting him to a local hospital. His current condition remains undisclosed.

The impact didn’t just destroy the motorbike, it also smashed into a roadside food stall, flattening tables, chairs, and an awning, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Pattaya News they had spotted the same man speeding through the alley multiple times during the night.

“Just before the crash, he was going really fast. He hit a speed bump, lost control, and flew into the pole. The crash was so violent that the rider and bike were thrown in different directions.”

Pattaya police quickly cordoned off the area and began an investigation. CCTV footage confirmed the Chinese tourist was travelling alone at high speed and lost control without any other vehicles being involved. Police believe reckless driving and excessive speed were to blame, reported The Pattaya News.

Police have yet to confirm the rider’s identity or update the public on his condition. The case serves as another sobering reminder of the dangers of high-speed joyrides, particularly on unfamiliar roads.

As the holiday season draws near, police are urging tourists to exercise caution on Thailand’s roads, especially when operating powerful motorcycles.