Football icons tee off as ‘Reignwood Icons of Football’ debuts in Thailand

Reignwood Icons of Football launch. Image via icons-series.com

They’ve conquered the pitch. Now it’s time for the fairway. This March, 24 of the most celebrated names in football history will battle it out in the Reignwood Icons of Football, the first-ever edition of the global Icons Series to land in Thailand.

Taking place on March 1 and 2 at the Robinswood Clubhouse Bangkok, this golf event will feature two teams: Team England, led by former world No.1 golfer Lee Westwood, and Team World, captained by all-time Ryder Cup European points leader Sergio García.

This two-day showdown is your chance to see these football icons swinging golf clubs instead of striking balls. And you’ll want a front-row seat.

Who will come out on top? Team England vs Team World

The Icons Series has always been about bringing elite athletes together for something unexpected, and this latest edition, Reignwood Icons of Football, is no different.

Team England boasts some of the Premier League’s finest, including Jimmy Bullard, Rovvie Fowler, Joe Hart, Paul Ince, Phil Jagielka, Jermaine Jenas, Phil Jones, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, John Terry, and Theo Walcott.

Lee Westwood, who will be leading Team England, shared that he’s thrilled to be back as captain for a second Icons Series event.

“I captained Team England to victory back in 2017, and I’m coming to take the trophy home again. We’ve picked a really strong England team, full of composed and talented sports stars who all play great golf,” said Westwood. “We can’t wait to show Sergio and his boys how it’s done.”

On the other side, Team World brings an all-star international lineup featuring Gabriel Batistuta, Patrik Berger, Ronald De Boer, Luis Figo, Diego Forlan, David Ginola, Ruud Gullit, Peter Schmeichel, Carlos Tevez, Nemanja Vidiccć, and Gianfranco Zola.

Their captain, Sergio García, is also ready for the challenges. He expressed his excitement, saying, “I’ve enjoyed seeing the concept of the Icons Series build over the years, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to get involved in. This is a serious competition, and we’ll be doing everything we can to win.”

What is the format of the competition?

The format of Reignwood Icons of Football keeps things quick, intense, and unpredictable. Instead of the usual slow 18-hole rounds, this golf tournament in Bangkok moves quickly with 10-hole matchplay. The games will be a mix of singles, fourballs, and greensomes. This means there will always be something happening on the course.

For years, we’ve seen footballers take their love for golf beyond the training ground, but now they’re putting that passion to the test in Thailand. Team vs. team, stroke by stroke, with nothing but pride (and a few bragging rights) on the line. Therefore, expect plenty of competition and surprises.

How can you get tickets?

Tickets for Reignwood Icons of Football are now on sale via ticketmelon.com, with options for both general admission and hospitality packages.

General Admission

Day ticket: 650 baht (Saturday or Sunday)

Weekend ticket: 1,100 baht

Children under 16: Free entry with a paying adult (maximum two per adult ticket)

Hospitality Packages

Day ticket: 15,000 baht

Weekend ticket: 28,000 baht

Under 16 hospitality tickets: 50% off, with a maximum of three per paying adult (proof of age may be required)

The hospitality packages include platinum-standard dining, all-inclusive beverages, guest speakers, and live entertainment. In addition, you can enjoy access to the 1st Tee Stadium and on-course VIP areas.

This is the first time the Icons Series has come to Thailand, and given the level of talent on display, it possibly won’t be the last.

For more details, visit www.icons-series.com.

