Football icons tee off as ‘Reignwood Icons of Football’ debuts in Thailand

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya8 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
112 2 minutes read
Football icons tee off as ‘Reignwood Icons of Football’ debuts in Thailand
Reignwood Icons of Football launch. Image via icons-series.com

They’ve conquered the pitch. Now it’s time for the fairway. This March, 24 of the most celebrated names in football history will battle it out in the Reignwood Icons of Football, the first-ever edition of the global Icons Series to land in Thailand.

Taking place on March 1 and 2 at the Robinswood Clubhouse Bangkok, this golf event will feature two teams: Team England, led by former world No.1 golfer Lee Westwood, and Team World, captained by all-time Ryder Cup European points leader Sergio García.

This two-day showdown is your chance to see these football icons swinging golf clubs instead of striking balls. And you’ll want a front-row seat.

Who will come out on top? Team England vs Team World

John Terry o tee of in Reignwood Icons of Football in Bangkok 2025
John Terry. Image via icons-series.com

The Icons Series has always been about bringing elite athletes together for something unexpected, and this latest edition, Reignwood Icons of Football, is no different.

Related Articles

Team England boasts some of the Premier League’s finest, including Jimmy Bullard, Rovvie Fowler, Joe Hart, Paul Ince, Phil Jagielka, Jermaine Jenas, Phil Jones, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, John Terry, and Theo Walcott.

Lee Westwood, who will be leading Team England, shared that he’s thrilled to be back as captain for a second Icons Series event.

“I captained Team England to victory back in 2017, and I’m coming to take the trophy home again. We’ve picked a really strong England team, full of composed and talented sports stars who all play great golf,” said Westwood. “We can’t wait to show Sergio and his boys how it’s done.”

Carlos Tevez to tee of in Reignwood Icons of Football in Bangkok 2025. BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 16: during practice for the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica 111° VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE at Olivos Golf Club on November 16, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
Carlos Tevez. Image via icons-series.com

On the other side, Team World brings an all-star international lineup featuring Gabriel Batistuta, Patrik Berger, Ronald De Boer, Luis Figo, Diego Forlan, David Ginola, Ruud Gullit, Peter Schmeichel, Carlos Tevez, Nemanja Vidiccć, and Gianfranco Zola.

Their captain, Sergio García, is also ready for the challenges. He expressed his excitement, saying, “I’ve enjoyed seeing the concept of the Icons Series build over the years, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to get involved in. This is a serious competition, and we’ll be doing everything we can to win.”

What is the format of the competition?

The format of Reignwood Icons of Football keeps things quick, intense, and unpredictable. Instead of the usual slow 18-hole rounds, this golf tournament in Bangkok moves quickly with 10-hole matchplay. The games will be a mix of singles, fourballs, and greensomes. This means there will always be something happening on the course.

For years, we’ve seen footballers take their love for golf beyond the training ground, but now they’re putting that passion to the test in Thailand. Team vs. team, stroke by stroke, with nothing but pride (and a few bragging rights) on the line. Therefore, expect plenty of competition and surprises.

How can you get tickets?

Flyer of golfing event
Image via Reignwood Icons of Football

Tickets for Reignwood Icons of Football are now on sale via ticketmelon.com, with options for both general admission and hospitality packages.

General Admission

  • Day ticket: 650 baht (Saturday or Sunday)
  • Weekend ticket: 1,100 baht
  • Children under 16: Free entry with a paying adult (maximum two per adult ticket)

Hospitality Packages

  • Day ticket: 15,000 baht
  • Weekend ticket: 28,000 baht
  • Under 16 hospitality tickets: 50% off, with a maximum of three per paying adult (proof of age may be required)

The hospitality packages include platinum-standard dining, all-inclusive beverages, guest speakers, and live entertainment. In addition, you can enjoy access to the 1st Tee Stadium and on-course VIP areas.

This is the first time the Icons Series has come to Thailand, and given the level of talent on display, it possibly won’t be the last.

For more details, visit www.icons-series.com.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video) Bangkok News

ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video)

9 hours ago
Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery Thailand News

Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery

10 hours ago
Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it? Phuket News

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

10 hours ago
Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet Thailand News

Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

10 hours ago
4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son Thailand News

4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

10 hours ago
Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple Thailand News

Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

10 hours ago
Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month Business News

Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month

10 hours ago
Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal Thailand News

Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal

10 hours ago
Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals Crime News

Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals

10 hours ago
South Korean arrested for illegal tour guide work in Chon Buri Pattaya News

South Korean arrested for illegal tour guide work in Chon Buri

10 hours ago
Luxury car executive busted for 160m baht tax dodge Thailand News

Luxury car executive busted for 160m baht tax dodge

10 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Xi in landmark China visit Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Xi in landmark China visit

11 hours ago
Thai woman admits to faking pregnancy and child loss Thailand News

Thai woman admits to faking pregnancy and child loss

11 hours ago
Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020 Thailand News

Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020

11 hours ago
Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals Business News

Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals

11 hours ago
Thailand approves US.8 billion high-speed rail expansion Thailand News

Thailand approves US$9.8 billion high-speed rail expansion

11 hours ago
Thai health services brace for refugee influx amid US funding cut Thailand News

Thai health services brace for refugee influx amid US funding cut

11 hours ago
Thai royal command appoints four military officers as bodyguards Thailand News

Thai royal command appoints four military officers as bodyguards

12 hours ago
Thai woman confesses to burning father alive over money dispute Thailand News

Thai woman confesses to burning father alive over money dispute

12 hours ago
Thai mother fears son lured into Cambodian scam gang Thailand News

Thai mother fears son lured into Cambodian scam gang

12 hours ago
Surin tragedy: Man drowns in pond as family watches in horror Thailand News

Surin tragedy: Man drowns in pond as family watches in horror

12 hours ago
Phuket drug den busted: Cops seize 25,000 meth pills Phuket News

Phuket drug den busted: Cops seize 25,000 meth pills

12 hours ago
Smoke signal: Suvarnabhumi sparks smoking rooms outrage Bangkok News

Smoke signal: Suvarnabhumi sparks smoking rooms outrage

12 hours ago
Call centre scams stay lit while Burmese locals suffer Thai power cut Thailand News

Call centre scams stay lit while Burmese locals suffer Thai power cut

13 hours ago
Bangkok police raid leads to seizure of illegal contraband, sex toys Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid leads to seizure of illegal contraband, sex toys

13 hours ago
EventsSponsoredThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya8 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
112 2 minutes read
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

Related Articles

Discover the finest bespoke tailoring in Pattaya with AMA Fashion

Discover the finest bespoke tailoring in Pattaya with AMA Fashion

18 hours ago
CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

1 day ago
How to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses in Thailand?

How to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses in Thailand?

3 days ago
High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup

High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup

3 days ago