Diamond thief captured on Thai border | The Thaiger

by Kittipong Maneerit

He read about a gem-seller wanting to sell a diamond valued at 10 million baht. So he set up a fake gem shop in Bangkok for the sole purpose of preparing a sting to lure the seller into his ‘shop’. The man fell for it and was robbed of his precious stone. The 59 year old thief then sped off on a motorcycle registered to a dead man. Sounds like a good script for a Hollywood heist film. But this happened this week.

But the thief’s freedom didn’t last long.

The Nation reports that police have now arrested a suspect at a border checkpoint last night for allegedly stealing a 10 million baht diamond from its owner in the fake shop earlier this week.

Read what happened during the robbery HERE.