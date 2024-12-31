Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:11, 31 December 2024| Updated: 13:11, 31 December 2024
58 1 minute read
Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A daring heist unfolded today, December 31, at a gold shop within Phra Pradaeng Market, Samut Prakan, when a suspect armed with a fake gun executed a robbery, stabbing the shop owner amid morning shoppers. Police are now in pursuit of the culprit.

Early today, an alarming incident took place in a gold shop located within the bustling Phra Pradaeng Market. The shop owner sustained severe injuries after being stabbed by an assailant who initially brandished a fake firearm.

Advertisements

The police swiftly responded to the scene and transported the injured owner to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

บุกปล้นทอง

Related news

The attacker entered the shop under the guise of a customer, wielding a counterfeit weapon to intimidate those present. In a sudden turn of events, the assailant drew a knife, injuring the owner critically.

The assault occurred in the presence of numerous shoppers who were going about their daily routines within the busy market, reported KhaoSod.

Following the attack, the assailant abandoned a motorcycle at the shop’s entrance, which has become a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation. Law enforcement officers are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the suspect’s movements and gather significant leads on their identity and whereabouts.

Advertisements

Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market | News by Thaiger

In related news, a man disguised as a Line Man delivery driver attempted to rob a gold shop in Samut Sakhon but was captured by vigilant motorcycle taxi drivers before he could escape.

The robbery occurred at the Bangkok Golds shop located in the Lotus Mahachai 2 branch in Maha Chai subdistrict, Mueang Samut Sakhon district, Samut Sakhon province. The suspect, a tall man, was dressed in a Line Man jacket, a white helmet, gloves, and black trousers.

He jumped over the glass counter at the front of the shop and seized gold necklaces from the display behind three female employees.

Latest Thailand News
Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market Crime News

Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market

11 minutes ago
Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Pattaya 2025

53 minutes ago
Thailand gold prices rise by 50 baht as year ends Thailand News

Thailand gold prices rise by 50 baht as year ends

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework Business News

Thailand’s central bank launches phase two of sustainability framework

2 hours ago
Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured Road deaths

Tragic Kanchanaburi crash claims three lives, one injured

2 hours ago
Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice Crime News

Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner Road deaths

Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

3 hours ago
Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict Thailand News

Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays Thailand News

Thailand’s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays

3 hours ago
A year in review 2024 &#8211; Thaiger’s top stories in Thailand Thailand News

A year in review 2024 – Thaiger’s top stories in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bangkok handbag thief caught after motorcycle crash Bangkok News

Bangkok handbag thief caught after motorcycle crash

3 hours ago
Prachinburi plantation owner killed in brutal attack Crime News

Prachinburi plantation owner killed in brutal attack

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold wave with thunderstorms in the south Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold wave with thunderstorms in the south

4 hours ago
Thailand to boost growth with new European trade deals Business News

Thailand to boost growth with new European trade deals

4 hours ago
Lisa tops Thailand soft power poll, beating Moo Deng and Butter Bear Thailand News

Lisa tops Thailand soft power poll, beating Moo Deng and Butter Bear

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025

21 hours ago
1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims Bangkok News

1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims

22 hours ago
Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case Crime News

Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case

23 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

24 hours ago
NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation Politics News

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

24 hours ago
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel Crime News

Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

24 hours ago
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals Thailand News

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

24 hours ago
Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls Thai Law News

Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls

1 day ago
Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine Phuket News

Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine

1 day ago
Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse Thailand News

Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

Domestic violence video sparks outrage and calls for justice

Published: 10:55, 31 December 2024
Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

Motorcyclist killed in Chachoengsao collision with Toyota Fortuner

Published: 10:31, 31 December 2024
Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict

Thailand plans elephant contraception to curb human-wildlife conflict

Published: 10:16, 31 December 2024
Thailand&#8217;s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays

Thailand’s submarine project to finish in six months amid delays

Published: 10:08, 31 December 2024