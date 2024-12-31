Gold shop owner stabbed during heist in Phra Pradaeng Market

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A daring heist unfolded today, December 31, at a gold shop within Phra Pradaeng Market, Samut Prakan, when a suspect armed with a fake gun executed a robbery, stabbing the shop owner amid morning shoppers. Police are now in pursuit of the culprit.

Early today, an alarming incident took place in a gold shop located within the bustling Phra Pradaeng Market. The shop owner sustained severe injuries after being stabbed by an assailant who initially brandished a fake firearm.

The police swiftly responded to the scene and transported the injured owner to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

The attacker entered the shop under the guise of a customer, wielding a counterfeit weapon to intimidate those present. In a sudden turn of events, the assailant drew a knife, injuring the owner critically.

The assault occurred in the presence of numerous shoppers who were going about their daily routines within the busy market, reported KhaoSod.

Following the attack, the assailant abandoned a motorcycle at the shop’s entrance, which has become a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation. Law enforcement officers are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the suspect’s movements and gather significant leads on their identity and whereabouts.

In related news, a man disguised as a Line Man delivery driver attempted to rob a gold shop in Samut Sakhon but was captured by vigilant motorcycle taxi drivers before he could escape. The robbery occurred at the Bangkok Golds shop located in the Lotus Mahachai 2 branch in Maha Chai subdistrict, Mueang Samut Sakhon district, Samut Sakhon province. The suspect, a tall man, was dressed in a Line Man jacket, a white helmet, gloves, and black trousers. He jumped over the glass counter at the front of the shop and seized gold necklaces from the display behind three female employees.