Blood is thicker than water. But not always in Thai politics. | The Thaiger

Blood is thicker than water. But not always in Thai politics.
The Juangroongruangkit family may share genes and parts of the family empire. But there’s one thing they can’t agree on.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the young and charismatic leader of the new Future Forward party, has tow members of his immediate family show have teamed up with the pro-government Palang Pracharat party.
In an interview, Thanathorn says he regretted that Suriya, who he regards as his uncle, did not join the pro-democracy camp and that “they can never be allies in politics”. But as far as personal relationship is concerned, “they are still relatives”.
The new firebrand politician didn’t mention another Juangroongrruangkit clan member, Pongkavin, alias Foam, who also recently joined the Palang Pracharat party like Suriya.
Son of Komon, Suriya’s elder brother, Pongkavin quit as the CEO of International Engineering Company and board chairman of Pinehurst golf club to jump into political bandwagon and was appointed executive committee member of Palang Pracharat party.
Pongkavin, who recently donated five million baht to the party, says he made the donation so that the party could move forward because, for the time being, only executive committee members can legally make donations to the party.
He said there is not much difference working in a private corporation and in politics as the latter involves a lot of people who can be affected by a political decision and, hence, making a political decision must be cautious.
Besides the Juangroongruangkit clan, the Thienthong clan headed by the clan patriarch Sanoh, long-time veteran politician of the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, was also affected by the “sunction power” of the Palang Pracharat party.
Two clan members who are former MPs of Sa Kaew have turned their backs on the Pheu Thai party to seek greener pasture in the Palang Pracharat party.
Foreigners will be allowed to serve as arbitrators – NLA votes
The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has voted to pass the draft amended Arbitration Act in its first reading which will allow foreigners to serve as arbitrators in Thailand.
The NLA yesterday voted 139-0 with 2 abstentions to pass the bill amending the 2002 Arbitration Act in its first reading.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who presented the draft bill, told legislators that the amendment would upgrade the arbitration process in Thailand by allowing foreign nationals to serve as independent arbitrators if necessary.
He said that it would streamline the process to end disputes and civil cases more quickly.
Arbitration is the process of bringing a business dispute before a disinterested third party for resolution. The third party, an arbitrator, hears the evidence brought by both sides and makes a decision.
The NLA set up a vetting committee to review the bill within 30 days before submitting it to the NLA to consider in the second and third readings.
Thailand’s digital economy and data use to expand x 4 in the next 3 years
by Nophakhun Limsamarnphun
Data use in the country’s fast-paced digital economy is forecast to jump four times over the next three years, resulting in massive demand and growth for data storage facilities.
The managing director of Supernap Thailand, Sunita Bottse, says that the number of Thailand’s mobile device users has reached 46 million out of the country’s 69 million population, while the number of Internet users is currently around 27 million, up 24 per cent from the previous year.
Supernap Thailand is one of the country’s major data providers.
The widespread use of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Line, Twitter and Instagram, coupled with the high growth rate of e-commerce, social commerce and mobile commerce platforms have led to a huge increase in personal and other data needing secured storage facilities to meet regulatory, privacy and other legal requirements.
For example, Thai banks have to be in compliance with the Bank of Thailand’s regulations on data residency and privacy.
Bottse said Supernap Thailand’s data centre at Hemaraj Industrial Estate 2 in Chon Buri province is regarded as one of the most secure facilities in ASEAN and meets the so-called Tier IV design and operation standards.
As one of the most advanced facilities in ASEAN countries, it is served by eight neutral carriers for global high-speed connectivity required by enterprises in the digital economy as well as by electronic government and other public services.
Bottse said Supernap Thailand aims to tap the data storage demand in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which covers Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, where the government has been offering tax and other incentives for foreign and Thai investors to launch digital and other new technology ventures.
Since its opening in the last quarter of 2017, Supernap Thailand has acquired clients for half of its capacity with the remaining leases expected to be sold out in two years.
The Thailand 4.0 initiative has led to a rapid growth of the digital economy along with more use of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors, especially banking, insurance and other financial services.
For example, many Thai banks have moved their customers to mobile platforms and provide pre-approval on mortgage and other loan requests online, resulting in the use of analytic and massive personal data storage.
The market for data storage has expanded 30 per cent over the past year alone, with a hybrid cloud-based model emerging as a preferred choice for on- and off-premise facilities.
For banks, some data are stored on premises, while non-core applications are stored on the cloud service. Supernap Thailand has a number of cloud partners, including AWS and Azure.
According to Thai law, some primary banking and other data cannot be stored outside Thailand.
