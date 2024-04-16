Pathum Thani taxi attack: Children injured as teens open fire

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking act of violence shook the community of Pathum Thani when three reckless teenagers on a motorcycle exhibited extreme indifference to human life by shooting at a taxi filled with passengers, including small children, injuring two. The incident, which occurred last night, is currently under intense investigation by local authorities.

The 51 year old taxi driver, Surapol, escaped injury, but two children, a 10 year old boy and a 7 year old girl, suffered minor wounds from shattered glass. After the incident, the police were notified and the injured children were immediately taken to Pathum Thani Hospital for treatment.

The event unfolded after Surapol, who had spent the day selling food and drinks during the Songkran festival, was driving back home with five young relatives, aged between three and 12 years. As they approached the Phatum Wilai intersection, three motorcycle teenagers pulled up beside them. An altercation ensued after the motorcycle rider gestured rudely at the taxi driver.

Shortly after, as the taxi made a turn into the Eua Arthorn Ban Chang housing complex, one of the teenagers fired a gun at the vehicle. Six bullet holes pierced the taxi’s rear door, and the flying glass injured the two children seated in the back.

Surapol recounted the harrowing moment when the shot was fired, emphasising the fear and chaos that ensued as his young relatives screamed in terror. The assailants, described as helmetless and riding a black-and-white motorcycle of unknown make and registration, fled towards Lad Lum Kaew, reported KhaoSod.

Police Colonel Vivat Asavavibul, the superintendent of the Mueang Pathum Thani Police Station, convened a meeting with investigators to expedite the search for the culprits. The police are examining CCTV footage and have launched a full-scale manhunt. The attack is believed to have been carried out with a shotgun, based on the type of bullet holes found in the taxi’s door.