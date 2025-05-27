Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises

A Thai village turned into a real-life Toy Story treasure hunt when stunned locals discovered piles of brand-new children’s toys dumped behind a temple and wasted no time swooping in with sacks to scoop them up.

The Toy Story frenzy kicked off when a photo began circulating on social media showing a huge mound of untouched children’s toys discarded behind Wat Meuasuka (Mongkol Sawat) in Nong Ri, Chon Buri.

The post read: “Someone threw away toys, they’re still new. Many toys, in case anyone’s children or grandchildren can come and pick them out, behind Wat Meuasuka.”

The image quickly went viral, prompting dozens of locals to rush to the site, armed with sacks, in the hope of bagging some freebies for their kids or to donate.

On Sunday, May 25, reporters visited the makeshift dumping ground behind Wat Meuasuka in Village 4, Nong Same Sak subdistrict, Ban Bueng district, where they witnessed a scene of eager villagers rummaging through the pile. Adults and children alike were busy selecting playthings, many of which were still in their original packaging.

Mr Bandit, a local motorcycle taxi driver, said he’d seen the post online and decided to check it out himself.

“I saw many people posting and sharing it, so I rode over and picked some toys that were still good. I plan to hand them out to kids and donate some to those in need.”

An unnamed tractor driver on-site said he had no idea who dumped the toys there. The area was normally used for dumping fill materials, but when villagers began picking through the pile, the workers held off and let them sort through first.

“The damaged bits will be thrown into the pond.”

Another villager, Mr Prakit, turned up with his son after spotting the post on Facebook, KhaoSod reported.

“I brought my son to choose some toys. Some he’ll play with, and the rest I’ll give to other children in the village. We picked two bags full. I gave the tractor driver 100 baht for petrol, but it was worth it for what we got.”

The mystery of who dumped the pristine toys remains unsolved but for the villagers of Nong Ri, it was a gift that kept on giving.