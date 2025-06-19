Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

CCTV shows calm moment before tyre explodes during routine check

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
58 1 minute read
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)
Screenshots from @chonkanyang TikTok video

A dramatic moment caught on TikTok has gone viral after a tyre unexpectedly exploded during a routine inspection, with the shop owner narrowly dodging disaster in the nick of time.

Posted by user @chonkanyang, the video shows the terrifying near-miss at a tyre shop yesterday, June 18.

The CCTV footage captures the calm before the blast as the shop owner checks a stack of tyres. Just seconds later, the top tyre erupts with a thunderous pop, sending rubber and dust flying.

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) | News by Thaiger

Luckily, the owner’s quick reflexes saved him from serious harm. His sharp instincts told him something wasn’t right, and he backed away just moments before the explosion.

“I could hear a strange noise from the tyre,” he explained. “That sound always comes before a blowout.”

@chonkanyang

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – A̸N̸I̸S̸A̸N̸.̸[̸ອານິສັນ.]̸

Related Articles

The clip has since racked up thousands of views, likes, and comments from stunned netizens praising the owner’s sixth sense. Many viewers questioned how he predicted the blast so precisely and why he wasn’t using a pressure gauge, reported KhaoSod.

In response, the owner clarified: “We do use a gauge — it’s at the starting point. But the final check is done manually before inserting the indicator.”

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) | News by Thaiger

Tyre explosions, though rare, can be extremely dangerous, especially when involving high-pressure inflation. The force of a blast can easily cause serious injury or even death, which is why proper inspection protocols are crucial.

The viral video serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by workers in hands-on trades, especially in industries where pressure systems are involved. It also shows the value of experience and awareness in potentially life-threatening situations.

Viewers flooded the post with praise and relief that no one was injured. One user wrote, “That could’ve been fatal. His instincts were insane!” while another commented, “Thank goodness he was paying attention — this video gave me chills.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

20 seconds ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

8 minutes ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

15 minutes ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

23 minutes ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

29 minutes ago
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike Business News

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

36 minutes ago
Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues Thailand News

Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues

44 minutes ago
Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him Bangkok News

Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him

54 minutes ago
Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach Crime News

Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach

1 hour ago
Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns Business News

Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns

1 hour ago
Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025] | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025]

1 hour ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband&#8217;s ammunition online Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband’s ammunition online

1 hour ago
8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid Thailand News

8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid

2 hours ago
Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick Crime News

Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick

2 hours ago
High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash Phuket News

High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash

2 hours ago
Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession Crime News

Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession

2 hours ago
Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims Thailand News

Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims

2 hours ago
15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

3 hours ago
Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust Crime News

Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

3 hours ago
Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea Bangkok News

Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea

4 hours ago
54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den Crime News

54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

4 hours ago
Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam Thailand News

Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam

4 hours ago
Commander takes no offence over PM&#8217;s private phone call Bangkok News

Commander takes no offence over PM’s private phone call

4 hours ago
Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM&#8217;s Instagram post sparks political meltdown Bangkok News

Paet’s all, folks! Thai PM’s Instagram post sparks political meltdown

4 hours ago
Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage Thailand News

Car fire in Nonthaburi spreads to four homes causing major damage

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x