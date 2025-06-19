Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

A dramatic moment caught on TikTok has gone viral after a tyre unexpectedly exploded during a routine inspection, with the shop owner narrowly dodging disaster in the nick of time.

Posted by user @chonkanyang, the video shows the terrifying near-miss at a tyre shop yesterday, June 18.

The CCTV footage captures the calm before the blast as the shop owner checks a stack of tyres. Just seconds later, the top tyre erupts with a thunderous pop, sending rubber and dust flying.

Luckily, the owner’s quick reflexes saved him from serious harm. His sharp instincts told him something wasn’t right, and he backed away just moments before the explosion.

“I could hear a strange noise from the tyre,” he explained. “That sound always comes before a blowout.”

The clip has since racked up thousands of views, likes, and comments from stunned netizens praising the owner’s sixth sense. Many viewers questioned how he predicted the blast so precisely and why he wasn’t using a pressure gauge, reported KhaoSod.

In response, the owner clarified: “We do use a gauge — it’s at the starting point. But the final check is done manually before inserting the indicator.”

Tyre explosions, though rare, can be extremely dangerous, especially when involving high-pressure inflation. The force of a blast can easily cause serious injury or even death, which is why proper inspection protocols are crucial.

The viral video serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by workers in hands-on trades, especially in industries where pressure systems are involved. It also shows the value of experience and awareness in potentially life-threatening situations.

Viewers flooded the post with praise and relief that no one was injured. One user wrote, “That could’ve been fatal. His instincts were insane!” while another commented, “Thank goodness he was paying attention — this video gave me chills.”