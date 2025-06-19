Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

International alert leads to arrest at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
67 1 minute read
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Hong Kong police coordinated with Suvarnabhumi Immigration to apprehend a suspect involved in a 10 million baht luxury brand theft, following his flight to Thailand.

Yesterday, June 18, Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, announced the arrest of Su Kai, a suspect in a high-profile robbery case. This operation was part of a broader initiative to combat transnational crime, following directives from Police General Kittirat Phanphet and Police Lieutenant General Phanumart Boonyaluck, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region police informed Thai police that Su Kai, a Chinese national, had entered Thailand with stolen goods valued at over 10 million baht (US$304,225).

The suspect committed the theft at a luxury handbag store in the heart of Hong Kong, posing as a customer to test products. Seizing an opportunity, he used a scarf to incapacitate a female staff member before fleeing with luxury bags.

Su Kai then boarded Thai Airways flight TG629, arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, June 18, at 5.43pm. Police Colonel Phongthon Phongratchatanan, deputy commander of Immigration Division 2, was instructed to oversee the security operation.

The team, led by Police Colonel Natthakit Meesuk and Police Colonel Naowarat Chalermsri, conducted a rapid search of the passenger terminal, successfully identifying the suspect.

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The operation was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kamonthip Kemnak, leading to the arrest of Su Kai at the airport. The recovered items included 14 Hermes handbags, two Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, and various foreign currencies, amounting to over 10 million baht.

Related Articles

Immigration police denied Su Kai entry into Thailand, preparing to deport him. Hong Kong police are scheduled to collect Su Kai and the stolen goods today, June 19.

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft | News by Thaiger

Maj. Gen. Choengron emphasised this case as a prime example of international collaboration in immigration law enforcement and transnational crime prevention.

Since January, Immigration Division 2 has denied entry to over 10,581 high-risk people and conducted in-depth interviews with more than 22,000 people, in line with policies to prevent Thailand from becoming a haven for criminals, reported KhaoSod.

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

29 seconds ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

8 minutes ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

15 minutes ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

22 minutes ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

29 minutes ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

37 minutes ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

44 minutes ago
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike Business News

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

51 minutes ago
Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues Thailand News

Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues

59 minutes ago
Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him Bangkok News

Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him

1 hour ago
Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach Crime News

Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach

1 hour ago
Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns Business News

Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns

1 hour ago
Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025] | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025]

2 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband&#8217;s ammunition online Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband’s ammunition online

2 hours ago
8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid Thailand News

8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid

2 hours ago
Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick Crime News

Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick

2 hours ago
High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash Phuket News

High alert: Phuket to zone out cannabis amid tourist backlash

2 hours ago
Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession Crime News

Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession

2 hours ago
Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims Thailand News

Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims

2 hours ago
15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse Thailand News

15 year old Thai boy shoots father after enduring 8 years of abuse

4 hours ago
Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust Crime News

Police arrest 33 migrants in Kanchanaburi smuggling bust

4 hours ago
Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea Bangkok News

Ex-Bangkok MP jailed after Supreme Court slams defamation plea

4 hours ago
54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den Crime News

54 arrested in Bang Yai raid on illegal gambling den

4 hours ago
Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam Thailand News

Chinese grey businesses under fire in Thailand over steel scam

4 hours ago
Commander takes no offence over PM&#8217;s private phone call Bangkok News

Commander takes no offence over PM’s private phone call

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 19, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x