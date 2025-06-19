Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

Hong Kong police coordinated with Suvarnabhumi Immigration to apprehend a suspect involved in a 10 million baht luxury brand theft, following his flight to Thailand.

Yesterday, June 18, Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, announced the arrest of Su Kai, a suspect in a high-profile robbery case. This operation was part of a broader initiative to combat transnational crime, following directives from Police General Kittirat Phanphet and Police Lieutenant General Phanumart Boonyaluck, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region police informed Thai police that Su Kai, a Chinese national, had entered Thailand with stolen goods valued at over 10 million baht (US$304,225).

The suspect committed the theft at a luxury handbag store in the heart of Hong Kong, posing as a customer to test products. Seizing an opportunity, he used a scarf to incapacitate a female staff member before fleeing with luxury bags.

Su Kai then boarded Thai Airways flight TG629, arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, June 18, at 5.43pm. Police Colonel Phongthon Phongratchatanan, deputy commander of Immigration Division 2, was instructed to oversee the security operation.

The team, led by Police Colonel Natthakit Meesuk and Police Colonel Naowarat Chalermsri, conducted a rapid search of the passenger terminal, successfully identifying the suspect.

The operation was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kamonthip Kemnak, leading to the arrest of Su Kai at the airport. The recovered items included 14 Hermes handbags, two Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, and various foreign currencies, amounting to over 10 million baht.

Immigration police denied Su Kai entry into Thailand, preparing to deport him. Hong Kong police are scheduled to collect Su Kai and the stolen goods today, June 19.

Maj. Gen. Choengron emphasised this case as a prime example of international collaboration in immigration law enforcement and transnational crime prevention.

Since January, Immigration Division 2 has denied entry to over 10,581 high-risk people and conducted in-depth interviews with more than 22,000 people, in line with policies to prevent Thailand from becoming a haven for criminals, reported KhaoSod.