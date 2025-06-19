Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

A Thai transwoman caused a commotion after she and her boyfriend were arrested for illegally crossing the border from Cambodia, claiming that she did not join a call centre scam operation but instead the gang deceived her.

Immigration officers apprehended the transwoman and her boyfriend at the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, at around 4pm on Tuesday, June 18. The couple entered Thailand despite the border being closed due to an ongoing land dispute and failed to present valid travel documents.

Officers informed them that their illegal entry would result in legal consequences and that they would also face questioning over their alleged involvement with a call centre scam gang known for defrauding victims.

The transwoman insisted that she and her boyfriend had never intended to work for the scam gang. Fearing she would be deported and handed back to the criminals, she began screaming and pleaded with nearby journalists to help her seek justice.

The a news director and anchor for Channel 8, Phuttaapiwan “Phut” Ongphrabaramee, posted a video of the incident on his Facebook account, showing the transwoman in a heated exchange with a police officer. She was heard saying:…

“I was deceived into travelling to Cambodia. I had to shave my hair to be released by the gang. Normally, I have long hair. I’m beautiful, but I had to look like a bald man. What do you want from me? I don’t have any money. I don’t even have a phone battery.”

In a moment of emotional distress, she pulled off her wig and threw it on the ground. The officer asked her to calm down and assured her that the police were simply following legal procedures.

After regaining composure, the transwoman told the media that she and her boyfriend had travelled from Chiang Rai province to Sa Kaeo on June 15 for what they believed was legitimate administrative work.

The employer had assured them that the job in Cambodia was not linked to any scam operation, so they accepted the offer.

However, upon arrival, they were forced to go to a scam operation base in Cambodia. They were taken to a black building and confined in a yellow room with many other Thais who were also deceived.

Realising she would be made to scam others, the transwoman shaved her head and lied to the gang leaders that she had terminal cancer and needed urgent treatment in Thailand.

The gang eventually released her and her boyfriend, abandoning them at the border checkpoint on the Cambodian side. Fearing the gang would change its mind, the couple ran across to the Thai side.

They later agreed to face legal proceedings, stating they would rather be imprisoned in Thailand than held captive by a scam gang in Cambodia.