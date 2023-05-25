Bangkok blaze damages over 40 homes

PHOTO: Ruam Katanyu Foundation, Fire and Rescue

A blaze in Bangkok‘s Thon Buri district damaged over 40 homes yesterday morning. The fire broke out in the Talat Phlu sub-district.

Talat Phlu Police Station was alerted about the blaze on Soi Wutthakat 18, off Wutthakat Road, at around 5.45am. Firefighters from nearby areas rushed to the scene to find the flames ripping through the area, which has many wooden houses. It took the firefighters around 45 minutes to bring the flames under control.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing residents fleeing from their houses, seeking safety from the flames. Unfortunately, the fire resulted in damage to more than 40 homes, many of which were built from wood. Luckily, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

The precise cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Forensic Police, The Pattaya News reported.

This news comes after another fire in Thailand broke out earlier this month in Pattaya. Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a burning building on Soi Bongkot 4 in the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamung district. Firefighters found a three-storey building with flames and smoke billowing out of it.

Firefighters and rescuers had to use a ladder to rescue 75 year old Somrong Prachumchuen. Somrong was trapped in her second-floor room amidst the raging fire and thick smoke. Luckily, the firefighters were able to use a ladder to bring Somrong down safely. She suffered no injuries, according to firefighters.

In March, there was another fire in Bangkok. In the early hours of March 4, a Bangkok Police building that stored thousands of official state documents was razed to the ground by a fierce blaze.

About 50 firefighters dashed to the Fifth Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Sathorn Road to tackle the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties because of the blaze.

In February, a blaze damaged three electric tour boats in Thailand‘s central Samut Prakan province.