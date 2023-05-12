Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning building in Pattaya

Fire at Pattaya building, photo by The Pattaya News.

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a burning building in Pattaya last night. The incident occurred on Soi Bongkot 4 in the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamung district.

Firefighters received a call at around 8pm reporting a fire at the TG Battery Shop on Soi Bongkot 4. They arrived at the scene along with Sawang Boriboon rescuers.

Upon arrival, they found a three-storey building with flames and smoke billowing out of it. Firefighters and rescuers had to use a ladder to rescue 75 year old Somrong Prachumchuen. Somrong was trapped in her second-floor room amidst the raging fire and thick smoke.

Luckily, the firefighters were able to use a ladder to bring Somrong down safely. She suffered no injuries, according to firefighters.

The firefighting unit used five water trucks to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby buildings. After 30 minutes, the fire was finally extinguished. The authorities then used smoke extractors to clear the building of smog, The Pattaya News reported.

The owner of the TG Battery Shop, 50 year old Chaiyot Prachumchuen, confirmed that Somrong was his mother and was inside the building with his housekeeper when the fire broke out. His housekeeper escaped, but his mother was trapped inside. Fortunately, she was unharmed.

The estimated cost of damage to Chaiyot’s products was around 1 to 2 million baht, and Pattaya Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

This news comes after a fire broke out at an appliance store in northeast Thailand earlier this week.

A fire broke out at a large electrical appliance store in downtown Korat City, situated in Nakhon Ratchasima, causing an estimated US$1.5 million worth of damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Tai Fa Universe store on Chom Surangyat Road in the Mueang district. Residents claim that they witnessed sparks coming from two large power transformers located in front of a massage parlour next to the Tai Fa store. The fire then quickly spread to the storeroom inside the shop premises.