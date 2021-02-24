Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again | The Thaiger

Bangkok bars are back in business. People flocked to the city’s streets last night after hearing the news that bars could reopen and restaurants could start serving alcohol again… as long as they close by 11pm. Some started rolling out their mobile bars stocked beer and liquor, setting it up along a busy street. Restaurants changed their signs, erasing 9pm and writing 11pm. Bars reopened, turning on the lights and turning up the music. Even a street performer dressed up in a robot costume (or maybe it was a knock-off Transformer) was out by the Sukhumvit-Asok intersection.

The easing of disease control restrictions officially set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration kicks in on Monday, but provincial authorities have been given the “okay” to the lift the restrictions earlier. In Bangkok’s case, local officials gave the nod immediately.

Live music is now allowed, but customers are not allowed to dance. Bars, pubs, restaurants and other nightlife venues must close by 11pm. Click HERE to read the new disease control regulations by zone.

